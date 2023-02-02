FIFA 23 TOTY Seko Fofana Honorable Mention SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The TOTY Seko Fofana Honorable Mention SBC is now live in FIFA 23. The special card associated with this Squad Building Challenge, which was leaked earlier on social media, has finally made an appearance in the ongoing Team of the Year promo. This new SBC ensures all players have a guaranteed chance at getting a special card without having to rely on packs and the FUT market.

Let's now take a look at the tasks that are part of the TOTY Seko Fofana Honorable Mention SBC. This will allow players to determine the value of the Squad Building Challenge and whether they should complete it in the first place. An idea about the fodder required to accomplish the SBC's tasks will allow gamers to calculate the FUT coins they'll need.

FIFA 23 players will obtain an amazing card by completing the TOTY Seko Fofana Honorable Mention SBC

EA Sports has kept things straightforward with the TOTY Seko Fofana Honorable Mention SBC, which involves three tasks, each with its own set of conditions. Each task also offers in-game packs as rewards, which serve as bonuses. If one is to unlock the Fofana card, in particular, all three tasks will have to be completed by FIFA 23 within a stipulated time.

Taks 1 - Ligue 1

Min. 1 Player from Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Min. Team Rating: 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - 85 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

You will require about 165,000 FUT coins to complete FIFA 23's TOTY Seko Fofana Honorable Mention SBC. The challenge will be live until February 15, so there's no rush to complete the three tasks. The aforementioned cost will be required to complete the SBC when a player gets all the fodder straight from the market.

You will save plenty of coins if you use fodder from your own collection. These coins can then be invested elsewhere, and it's never bad to have plenty of them. Moreover, the fodders don't have any alternate usage, and their only purpose is to help players complete different SBCs.

TOTY Seko Fofana Honorable Mention SBC rewards

The new challenge has provided a significant boost to Seko Fofana's base card. The RC Lens midfielder has been one of the best performers of 2022 but couldn't find a spot in the TOTY's final XI. Nevertheless, players can enjoy the card, which has some great all-around stats:

Position: CM

Overall: 88

Pace: 84

Shooting: 78

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 84

Physicality: 91

FIFA 23 players can even switch the card's position and turn it into a CDM, which will be the correct thing to do. It excels in terms of defensive stats and has some robust numbers in the department. Overall, it's a solid option to have in an Ultimate Team squad. The Squad Building Challenge's completion cost seems reasonable, and it's one of the cheaper SBCs of the TOTY promo.

Player-item Squad Building Challenges are very beneficial for gamers and help them improve their teams. SBCs guarantee the final reward, and players can judge beforehand whether they will be able to complete the relevant tasks. Moreover, such challenges involve no reliance on luck, which can eventually allow one to save more coins in the long run.

