FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 81+ Double Upgrade SBC (December 19): How to complete, expected cost, and more 

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can complete the single-task Squad Building Challenge to add a couple of cost-effective upgrades to their FUT squads. The relatively cheap repeatable challenge will be live for three more days, allowing one to grind it for rare cards.

With the Qatar World Cup coming to a close, the World Cup Team of the Tournament and other unique cards are active in FIFA 23. Completing the repeatable nature of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is a viable option for regular players to exchange disposable fodder for some highly-rated cards.

Cheap Squad Building Challenges geared towards upgrading FUT are generally well received by players due to their cost-effectiveness. Here's a guide to optimally grind the 81+ Double Upgrade challenge.

81+ Double Upgrade is quite a cheap SBC to grind in FIFA 23

Repeatable challenges are quite easy to complete, allowing players to grind them without much hassle. For this one, players need to build gold teams of 11 with several rare cards.

Here are all the requirements that need to be met before exchanging the squads to complete the challenge:

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Quality of player cards in the squad: Exactly Gold

Number of Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 5

Rewards: 1x 81+ Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) (Repeatable)

Estimated Cost: 5,000 - 6,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

As always, the latest iteration of the Double Upgrade SBC is quite simple. Players looking to build squads from scratch are currently looking at an expenditure of around 5,500 coins per the current transfer market rate. Of course, using as much fodder as possible is recommended to mitigate the already low price.

With no minimum squad rating restrictions, players are also free from chemistry requirements. They can use any pre-owned gold or rare card or buy the cheapest players from the market to fill in the blanks while grinding the challenge. Regular players might not even need to spend money the first few times.

The rewards are two rare gold cards with a guaranteed 81+ overall rating. Quite a nice deal, considering how simple the SBC is. Of course, those looking for better or more specific cards should check out the more complex cards that may be found here.

While 81+ may not be a guaranteed good card, completing the Squad Building several times would be ideal for getting rid of a lot of gold fodder. It is a good challenge for FIFA 23 players who can afford to complete it several times.

Despite the World Cup coming to a close, there are much more interesting series and promos to come, with the Winter Wildcards promo being released in the coming weeks. Read about all leaks and rumored cards arriving in FIFA 23 over the winter here.

