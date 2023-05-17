FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA has released the 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to complete a dedicated Squad Building Challenge that will yield one player from the 26 Teams of the Week released since this game was launched. The single-task repeatable SBC is relatively cheap and straightforward for something that offers a guaranteed card with an In-form upgrade and a minimum overall rating of 81.

The Team of the Week promo was an essential part of weekly content drops in FIFA 23, but EA stopped releasing them after week 26. Meaning the final TOTW pack in the FIFA series has already been released. As is apparent, this promo aims to commemorate the best players of the week by giving them In-form upgrades based on their real-life performances.

Here is a quick guide to the 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC with a small analysis of the challenge.

81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC allows FIFA 23 players to pack a tradeable In-form card

A very similar SBC was released earlier in May, but unlike that Team of the Week upgrade challenge, this one allows gamers to trade its reward. That means players who complete this challenge will be able to give away the acquired card on the market in exchange for coins if they don't want to add it to their FUT squad.

In-form upgrades are usually pretty substantial, making many lower-rated cards with low-base stats viable in the game. That said, with the TOTS promo currently dominating Ultimate Team, the TOTW series might get buried in the mix. However, FUT enthusiasts with a lot of fodder may find it quite useful to have a repeatable Squad Building Challenge that yields tradeable fodder.

Here are all the requirements that you will need to adhere to while completing the 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC.

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 82

Squad Players with an overall of 84: Minimum of 1

Reward: 1x 81+ TOTW Player Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated Cost: 13,000 to 15,000 Fut Coins across platforms

Analysis: Is the 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC worth attempting?

The new FIFA 23 Squad Building Challenge is quite simple and, at the time of writing, should not require more than 15K coins worth of fodder to complete. Considering that this SBC will be available for a month and is repeatable after two weeks, players do not need to attempt it immediately and can wait till they have enough fodder to utilize in this challenge.

While the guaranteed card, which has an 81+ overall rating, is not much, this challenge is quite inexpensive and grants you a card that is tradeable. Furthermore, it also has the potential to yield an item that FIFA 23 players can use in their squads. Because of these reasons, the 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC is worth attempting, especially for players who have the fodder to spare.

