FIFA 23 Team of the Week 26 (TOTW 26) predictions: All players featuring Mahrez, Asensio, and more

Team of the Week 26 (TOTW 26) will be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team soon, and with Team of the Season approaching as well, the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Marco Asensio have stepped up their game. These superstar forwards had an incredible weekend, leading their teams to victory with impressive performances and potentially earning in-form cards in FUT.

Despite Team of the Season being right around the corner, TOTW items are more viable than ever due to the new upgrade system of FIFA 23. The boosts attributed to these players put them on par with the best promo cards in the game, and with TOTW 26 possibly including the likes of Mahrez and Asensio, these players could receive exceptional versions in FUT.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on individual match ratings.

Mahrez and Asensio could be included on the TOTW 26 roster of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester City is on the verge of overthrowing Arsenal to retain their Premier League title after trailing the Gunners for the entire season. With the Premier League and the UEFA Champions league firmly in their sights, the Citizens took one step closer to FA Cup glory as well, beating Sheffield United 3-0 in the semi-finals.

Riyad Mahrez was the star of the show in this fixture. With Erling Haaland surprisingly being unable to score, the Algerian winger scored all three goals. Mahrez already possesses various special cards in FIFA 23, and his potential in-form item in TOTW 26 will definitely be even better.

Despite trailing league-leaders FC Barcelona by a significant margin, reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid is yet to give up on the title. Their recent victory against Celta Vigo allowed them to stay on Barca's heels, with Marco Asensio being the standout performer with a goal and an assist.

Asensio already has an incredible World Cup Stories item in FIFA 23. If the Spanish phenom is included in TOTW 26, his in-form version could potentially be even more overpowered.

• 2/2 duels won Marco Asensio vs Celta:• 1 goal• 1 assist• 6 chances created• 64 touches• 2/2 duels won 🔥 Marco Asensio vs Celta: • 1 goal • 1 assist • 6 chances created • 64 touches • 2/2 duels won https://t.co/nDFZ3ifDpa

The race for the top four in the Premier League is heating up, with clubs battling for European qualification. Newcastle United took a massive step towards achieving this goal by defeating fellow contenders Tottenham 6-1 in an absolutely dominant performance.

Alexander Isak spearheaded their attack with two goals. The Swedish youngster has proved to be an excellent signing for Newcastle, and while his in-form item will not be as impressive as his Fantasy FUT version, he still deserves a spot in the TOTW 26 lineup.

With players like Mahrez and Asensio in the running for a spot on the roster, TOTW 26 could possibly be an exciting reveal. Despite FUT Champions rewards no longer featuring TOTW variants due to the arrival of Team of the Season, these players will still be sought-after in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

