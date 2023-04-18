5 FIFA 23 players who are favorites to be in Premier League TOTS

EA Sports have released a complete shortlist of nominees for the Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The ongoing season is approaching its climactic conclusion, with the league table firmly in the balance. The top two teams are competing for the ultimate prize, while the race for the top-four is extremely fierce as well.

The nominee shortlist is replete with popular household names who have left their mark on the season with impressive performances for their respective teams. As two of the most dominant clubs in the league, Arsenal and Manchester City are heavily represented in this lineup. Although the entire nominee roster is deserving of a TOTS item in FIFA 23, a few players stand out amongst their peers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These footballers are the most likely to make it onto the Premier League TOTS roster in FIFA 23

1) Erling Haaland

Haaland's inclusion in the Premier League TOTS is almost a foregone conclusion. The Norwegian marksman has taken the league by storm since arriving from the Bundesliga, and has helped Manchester City stay in the title race with his incredible goal-scoring exploits.

Haaland has equaled Mohamed Salah's record as the all-time leading Premier League goal scorer in a single season and still has eight games left to play. He already possesses a Team of the Year item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and his TOTS variant could potentially be even better.

2) Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne is regarded by many as the greatest midfielder in the history of the Premier League. The Belgian maestro has been ridiculously consistent for Manchester City over the last decade, helping them establish their stronghold over the entire league. His visionary genius is unparalleled, and his partnership with Erling Haaland has caused nightmares for defenders this season.

De Bruyne is one of the five highest-rated players in FIFA 23, and his special versions are some of the most coveted box-to-box midfielders on the virtual pitch. Similar to Haaland, he possesses an incredibly overpowered Team of the Year item in FUT 23 as well, and as the leading assist-provider this season, his TOTS item could arguably be the best midfielder in the game.

3) Bukayo Saka

Arsenal's resurgence under their manager Mikel Arteta has been nothing short of captivating. The Gunners are in sublime form this season and are currently leading the table over reigning champions Manchester City. Their success can largely be attributed to the youth in their lineup, with Bukayo Saka being the finest example.

The English winger has impressed audiences around the globe with his pace, playmaking abilities, and a talented eye for scoring goals. He has dominated the right flank throughout the current season, bursting past defenders and scoring at will. He has a similar influence on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23 with his special TOTY Honorable Mentions and World Cup Phenoms versions, and his TOTS card could be even more impressive.

4) Casemiro

Casemiro is amongst the most decorated midfielders in the sport today. The Brazilian powerhouse won it all during his storied career at Real Madrid and has revitalized Manchester United's midfield this season with his defensive prowess. The Red Devils currently lead the league when it comes to clean sheets, largely due to Casemiro's influence.

Despite not being the quickest, Casemiro still has some usable items in FIFA 23. His World Cup Team of the Tournament version is currently his most impressive in-game depiction, and a potential TOTS item could blow it out of the water with a significant upgrade to his attributes.

5) Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United have been the surprise package in the Premier League this season. Despite not having the world-class roster possessed by the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, or Arsenal, the club is competing for a top-four finish in the league, with Kieran Trippier leading the charge.

Trippier has arguably been the best full-back in the league this season and will most likely be included in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Premier League TOTS. Not only is he a defensive enforcer capable of dominating attackers, he's also a creative playmaker who assists the attackers from the right-back position.

