FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 85+ Double Upgrade SBC (December 25): How to complete, expected cost, and more

The 85+ Double Upgrade SBC is live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can complete the Squad Building Challenge to add high-value upgrades to their FUT squads over the next four days. The relatively expensive challenge is repeatable, allowing players to add a few highly-rated players, provided they complete the challenge on a daily basis.

With the Winter Wildcards promo active, the rewards may include some of the boosted new rare cards. Thus, players are advised to complete the challenge multiple times.

CFC Maryland @cfcneoo @FutSheriff forgot to take a screenshot but packed my goat in the 85+ double upgrade 🥹 @FutSheriff forgot to take a screenshot but packed my goat in the 85+ double upgrade 🥹 https://t.co/lGn4gN2hrW

Single-task SBCs such as the 85+ Double Upgrade challenge, which provides solid rewards, are generally well-received by players.

Here's a guide to completing the challenge optimally:

85+ Double Upgrade SBC will yield healthy rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Repeatable challenges are a steady stream of cards for the FUT squad and are generally cheap. While the 85+ Double Upgrade Squad Building Challenge can be completed once in each of the next four days, it is not as cheap as the previous iterations of the challenge.

Here are all the requirements to complete the challenge:

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

86 of higher rated players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x 85+ Two Players Pack (Untradeable) (Repeatable)

Estimated Cost: 28,000 - 30,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

The challenge can be slightly expensive for players who do not have a lot of fodder to offset the cost. Building a squad that meets all the requirements to complete the challenge costs around 29K coins as per the current market rates. Alternatively, FIFA 23 players can wait to see if the price of the cards goes down over the course of the day to mitigate losses.

The high price of SBCs is mostly due to the fact that they require a decently-rated squad with one card that should be rated above 85 overall. At the time of writing, Brozovic from Inter Milan is the cheapest 86-rated player and costs around 11.3 coins in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

While meeting the squad rating requirements may not be cheap, there aren't any nagging requirements to make the Double Upgrade Challenge complex such as chemistry limits or national and club restrictions. This means that even casual players can complete the challenge by targeting an 84 squad rating.

While not all the expensive FIFA 23 SBCs yield great rewards, the 85+ Double Upgrade Challenge has the potential to provide some high-value cards for players looking to upgrade their squads. The rewards are two cards that are guaranteed to have an 85 or above rating on their overall stats.

Its repeatable nature will allow regular FIFA 23 players to easily grind the challenge multiple times, making it a solid Squad Building Challenge for anyone that is able to afford it.

Poll : 0 votes