FIFA 23 Winter League Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The FIFA 23 Winter League Upgrade SBC went live last night, and players have exciting challenges to earn interesting and valuable rewards. The latest set of challenges includes a bundle of SBCs and is formed in the mold of the Marquee Matchups.

Resource-item SBCs might not reward special cards directly after completion, but there's plenty of value to look forward to. These challenges also tend to be cheaper to complete. For beginners, they're the perfect source of improvement for their squads, while veterans can continuously cycle their fodder to get something new.

Let's look at all the challenges players must complete to unlock the rewards associated with the Winter League Upgrade SBC. This will allow FIFA 23 players to know the number of coins they need to get the fodder. While there's a huge element of luck involved with the rewards, players can still determine whether completing the challenges will be worth it.

The Winter League Upgrade SBC is a special resource-item challenge that has come under the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo

Resource-item SBCs tend to be simple, but the Winter League Upgrade SBC is a little more complex. This is due to the four challenges combined to form the main SBC. Players must complete all four separate rewards to unlock the main rewards. Here are the conditions for each of the four tasks.

Task 1 - Libertadores and Sudamericana

# of players from CONMEBOL Libertadores + # of players from CONMEBOL Sudamericana: Exactly 11

Same Club Count: Exactly 11

Player Level: Max Silver

Squad Rating: Min 60

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Super Lig & CSL

# of players from Süper Lig (TUR 1) + # of players from Chinese FA Super L. (CHN 1): Exactly 11

Same Club Count: Max 1

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 62

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Saudi Pro League & Belgian Pro League

# of players from MBS Pro League (SAU 1) + # of players from 1A Pro League (BEL 1): Exactly 11

Same Club Count: Max 1

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 68

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - MLS & EFL Championships

# of players from Major League Soccer + # of players from EFL Championship (ENG 2): Exactly 11

Same Club Count: Max 1

Gold Players: Min 5

Rare: Min 6

Squad Rating: Min 74

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15

# of players in the Squad: 11

Once FIFA 23 players complete all four tasks, the Winter League Upgrade SBC will be completed. Here are all the rewards that players will get after all five tasks:

1 Small Prime Players Pack

1 Gold Pack

1 Premium Gold Pack

1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

FIFA 23 players will require about 60,000 FUT coins to complete the Winter League Upgrade SBC. On PC, the requirements are much lower due to the increased supply of some of the mandatory cards required for the challenges.

Given the expensive nature of the FIFA 23 challenge, players should take a patient approach and use as much fodder as possible. The SBC is also live for 25 days at the time of writing, so players can wait to see what rewards they will get from the different rewards.

