FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 85+ Mixed Campaign Upgrade SBC - How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

The brand new 85+ Mixed Campaign Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team gives players a unique opportunity to pack high-level cards belonging to various special promos from the game's past. This includes series such as the Ones To Watch (OTW), the Out of Position (OOP), the Winter Wildcards, the TOTY Honorable Mentions, and the more recent Fantasy FUT promo.

Furthermore, the 85+ Mixed Campaign Upgrade Squad Building Challenge can be repeated five times over the next six days. Hence, FIFA 23 players who would like another chance to get one of these promos from the past will have ample time to grind the challenge.

Graham @GISALEGEND With the 85+ Mixed Campaign Player Pack upon us, here's everything you can get folks about 100 cards in all, think I have everyone, any questions just ask.



This guide will give you tips about completing the 85+ Mixed Campaign Upgrade SBC, with a bit of analysis at the end to help FUT players determine whether grinding the Squad Building Challenge is worth their time.

The 85+ Mixed Campaign Upgrade SBC gives players a unique opportunity to pack cards from old promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Repeatable challenges that have the potential to yield high-level cards are generally well-received by FUT enthusiasts. This repeatable nature also allows players to put their fodder to good use, and this Squad Building Challenge is bound to get a lot of takers considering the offering.

It is not every day that an 85+ guaranteed SBC also promises to include cards from unique series which were active months ago. So far, the only surefire way to get one of them was to buy it off the market, and their unique nature naturally drove the prices up.

Without further ado, here are all the requirements from the two tasks that FIFA 23 players must adhere to while completing the 85+ Mixed Campaign Upgrade SBC.

Task 1 82-Rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 82

Players with an overall rating of 84 or above in the squad: Minimum of 2

Rewards: 1x Small Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 20,000 - 25,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2 - 83-Rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Players with IF upgrades (TOTW Cards) in the squad: Minimum of 1

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 35,000 - 45,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Analysis: Is the 85+ Mixed Campaign Upgrade SBC worth grinding in FIFA 23?

While completing each individual task will yield certain rewards, it is advisable for players attempting the SBC to complete the whole group to maximize their rewards. As of writing this article, doing that will cost fodder worth approximately 62,000 coins on the market.

As mentioned before, the Squad Building Challenge may be a bit on the pricey side, but FIFA 23 players looking to pack one of the many special cards on offer will need to invest a little more to get their hands on the unique player cards. That said, the individual tasks are quite simple and have no pesky chemistry requirements.

These conditions make the 85+ Mixed Campaign Upgrade SBC a perfect challenge to grind for long-time FIFA 23 players looking for high-level cards from one of the promos that they might have missed.

