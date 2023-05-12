FIFA 23 Ultimate Team eLaLiga Final SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the LaLiga TOTS release a week away, EA has released the eLaLiga Final SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to commemorate the final match of the esporting tournament that is to kick-off on May 13. The Squad Building Challenge is based around the Spanish league, with players getting the repeatable challenge that is valid in FUT for two days.

Considering that the challenge coincides with the TOTS promo, which has been dominating the content in FIFA 23 at the moment, the eLaLiga Final challenge might get overshadowed by the recent release of the Bundesliga Team of the Season. But the repeatable nature of the challenge makes it quite worth the time of most players looking to get bag some more packs.

Here is a small and quick guide to completing the SBC, with a short analysis at the end to determine whether it is worth doing.

eLaLiga Final SBC is a nice challenge to prepare for the TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FUT has been jampacked with a lot of Team of the Season content right now, with players trying to get their hands on the various upgraded cards that have been released as part of the promo. With the series set to commemorate the best players from each big league from last season, it is no wonder that the cards have received such lucrative upgrades.

With the eLaLiga entering its final stages and the grand final to be held on May 14, EA has released the SBC themed around the competition as the top Spanish esporting FIFA professionals duke it out for the title. Here are the requirements that FIFA 23 players must adhere to if they want to complete the Squad Building Challenge.

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players in the squad from LaLilga Santander: Minimum of 1

Players in the squad with an overall rating of at least 83: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 81

Rewards: 1x Eight LaLiga Gold Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 8,000 to 12,000 FUT Coins

Analysis: Is the eLaLiga Final SBC worth it?

The cost of fodder required to complete the challenge appears to be quite low at the time of writing, hovering around the 10K FUT Coins mark. Considering that the reward for this is a pack containing eight players from the Spanish league, the cost is not that high. Especially considering how the league-based packs can be quite useful for sniping out specific TOTS players.

La Liga Team of the Season might not be out yet, but completing the challenge twice is quite a lucrative offer for FIFA 23 players who are looking forward to packing some of the overpowered cards that are sure to drop in the coming days. All in all, making the eLaLiga Final SBC quite an inexpensive and simple Squad Building Challenge that should be attempted by anyone looking to get their hands on cards from the Spanish league.

