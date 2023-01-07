The FUT Centurions promo is here in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring an incredible roster of accomplished players, with Peter Gulacsi also receiving a special version.

The Hungarian goalkeeper is included in the promo as an objective card, and fans will be eager to get their hands on his upgraded variant for their Bundesliga squad.

FUT Centurions' roster consists of players who have reached specific career milestones, with footballers like Neymar and Trent Alexander-Arnold being included.

Peter Gulacsi has earned his spot amongst these elite names by being amongst the most consistent performers in the Bundesliga over the past few years, racking up over 250 appearances for Leipzig since 2015.

FUT Centurions Peter Gulacsi can be obtained via objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Gulacsi's consistency in club football has been visible through his overall ratings in FIFA over the years, with the RB Leipzig shot-stopper maintaining a fairly high level due to his performances for the club. He has become a mainstay in real life and Ultimate Team alike, featuring in many Bundesliga squads, and gamers will be pleased with his inclusion in the FUT Centurions promo of FIFA 23.

Goalkeeper special cards have been a rare sight in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team so far, with only a handful of promos featuring an upgraded goalkeeper on the roster. With cards like Winter Wildcards Klostermann, Team of the Tournament Gvardiol, and Path to Glory Nkunku being popular amongst the community, Gulacsi will serve as a crucial chemistry link for his peers.

What does this FUT Centurions card look like in-game?

Gulacsi has received a significant upgrade over his 85-rated base version, with his new 87-rated variant possessing the following stats in six key aspects:

Diving: 87

Handling: 86

Kicking: 79

Reflexes: 87

Speed: 45

Positioning: 86

Based on these attributes, he will undoubtedly be a viable goalkeeper in FUT 23.

How to complete the objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The objective consists of four stipulations that must be fulfilled to obtain this special FUT Centurions version. It can be completed in Squad Battles or Division Rivals, making it easier for beginners to get their hands on the card. These are the specific requirements:

Score Eight : Score eight goals using Bundesliga players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Score eight goals using Bundesliga players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Assist Four : Assist four goals using Defenders in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Assist four goals using Defenders in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Fine Finisher : Score a Finesse goal in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Score a Finesse goal in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Win Six: Win six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

The most optimal way to complete the objective would be to include Bundesliga attackers in your starting eleven, with defenders playing in midfield and offense to provide assists.

Is it worth completing the objective?

While the viability of goalkeepers in the current meta of FIFA 23 is rather subjective, Peter Gulacsi has received an impressive card with some incredible stats.

He provides chemistry links to some of the most sought-after Bundesliga cards in Ultimate Team, and with the objective being rather easy to complete, it is definitely worth investing the time to obtain this special version.

