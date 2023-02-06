FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Future Stars Challenge 3 SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Future Stars Challenge 3 Squad Building Challenge has been released in FIFA 23, giving players a chance to complete a relatively cheap SBC to obtain a pack as well as a Future Stars Swaps token. This is the third iteration of the Squad Building Challenge and will be available for the next six days. It'll help all those looking to get their hands on some packs without breaking the bank.

The Future Stars promo has seen quite a few dedicated SBCs that allow games to pack specific cards, such as Veira and Walcott. These items devalue certain other challenges in Ultimate Team. However, the dual-bonus incentive in the Future Stars Challenge series, which lets gamers earn a token, makes the new inclusion quite lucrative for regular FIFA 23 players.

Here's a quick guide to completing it, along with a little SBC analysis to help determine whether attempting the recent addition is worth it.

Players can obtain another Future Stars Swaps token by completing the Future Stars Challenge 3 SBC FIFA 23

Since the Team of the Year promo ended, Future Stars has shaken up FUT with a completely different approach to dealing with card boosts. While TOTY recognized talented individuals from last year, the new series features upcoming talent who are set to be star performers in the coming years.

Therefore, players looking to acquire one such young athlete will do well to open as many packs as they can during the promo's duration. This will help them maximize their chances of getting a unique card. Alternatively, they can also use tokens that can be exchanged for certain items.

Here's how to complete this challenge and get one such token, along with a decent pack:

Number of players in the squad: 11

Number of clubs in the squad: Minimum of 4

Number of players in the squad from the same nation: Maximum of 5

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Team rating: Minimum of 65

Total chemistry points: Minimum of 23

Rewards: x1 Future Stars Swaps Token Harper (Untradeable) + x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 3,500 - 4,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

SBC analysis

The Squad Building Challenge will require a minimum investment, even if all the fodder is bought from the transfer market. Moreover, regular players will realize that the non-repeatable challenge can be completed by most of them without even spending a single penny. This is because the majority of players should have the cards necessary to attempt the SBC in their pre-existing FUT club in FIFA 23.

Even if some cards need to be bought from the market, using fodder will further mitigate the completion cost, bringing it down from the approx 4K mark. FIFA 23 gamers can also opt to wait a few days to complete the Future Stars Challenge 3, considering it will be valid for a week. This might help lower the SBC's completion cost.

On successfully beating the challenge, gamers' rewards will be twofold. First, they will get a Prime Electrum Players pack, which contains a dozen items with six Gold cards and the rest Silver ones. Half of these rewards will also be rare, and all are guaranteed to be 80+, making it a nice pack to get considering the investment.

Second, FIFA 23 players will also be awarded a Future Stars Swaps token, which will be immensely valuable if they are looking to exchange some high-value items towards the Future Stars promo's end. Here's a complete rundown of how the token system works and all the available rewards for those interested.

