FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Hybrid Leagues SBC - How to complete, expected costs, and more

Hybrid Leagues SBC (Squad Building Challenges) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is one of the three advanced ones that players can attempt to complete at any given time. Although there's no expiration period, it's one of the first that players should try to complete.

SBCs are vital content that can be a player's guide to obtaining a great squad. Each year, EA Sports releases several of these throughout the game's life cycle. The SBCs vary in rewards, with some providing resources while others hand out free cards. In general, they're excellent options for players who are unwilling to spend premium currency as it allows the use of unrequired cards to get something else.

The Hybrid Leagues SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is one of three advanced ones that teach players the basics. It has a set of four separate SBCs, each with its own requirements and rewards. This article will look at how players can easily complete these SBCs and what kind of resources they will get to expand their squad.

The Hybrid Leagues SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team requires cards from different leagues to complete the task

As mentioned above, players will have to complete four individual SBCs to earn the respective rewards. Each SBC has its own reward as well as a collective one that is available upon completion of all four.

SBC 1 - Give Me Five

Leagues: Exactly 5

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Max 4

RARE Players: Min 6

Squad Rating: Min 69

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players pack

SBC 2 - Seven League Boots

Leagues: Exactly 7

Same League Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Max 3

Squad Rating: Min 78

Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 1

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Gold Pack

SBC 3 - The Whole Nine Yards

Leagues: Exactly 9

Same League Count: Max 2

Same Club Count: Max 2

RARE Players: Min 6

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 21

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

SBC 4 - First XI

League: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

RARE Players: Min 7

Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 2

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 27

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Players pack

Currently, the estimated cost of completing the Hybrid Leagues SBC in FIFA 23 will be 35,000 to 42,000 FUT coins, but they can be done for cheaper. Players must use their Fodders as much as possible, especially on the Exactly 11 SBC.

This is the fourth and most complex one, which requires all 11 footballers to be from different leagues. Yet, they will have to be of the same nationality to ensure the minimum chemistry requirements. Brazil and France should be the go-to options for players to complete as these nations' footballers are spread all over the globe.

Upon completion of the Hybrid Leagues SBC, FIFA 23 players will get 1 Jumbo Rare Players pack, which is of great value. It's useful at the beginning of the season when players are in need of new cards. Using Fodder, the SBC is worth completing.

The only criticism here will be that none of the rewards are tradable, meaning that the cards can't be sold on the market. Fortunately, FIFA 23 players can still have use for them, but in a different manner. They can either use the cards if they fit their teams or use them as Fodder for future SBCs, if they aren't useful. Overall, players should be looking to complete the Hybrid Leagues SBC in FIFA 23 as soon as possible.

