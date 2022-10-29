Out of Position is the latest promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate, with a squad featuring some of the biggest names in world football, including a Callum Hudson-Odoi objective. The Englishman has received a special left wing-back version as part of the latest promo and possesses some incredible attributes befitting his new position.

As the name suggests, the Out of Position promo features an exciting lineup of footballers in unorthodox positions, with stats to match their new roles. This includes a center-midfielder version of Joao Cancelo and a striker version of Mohammed Salah.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has received his first special card of the season in FIFA 23's Out of Position promo

Callum Hudson-Odoi has asserted himself at Bayer Leverkusen, fitting right in with a squad of talented youngsters. After a rather frustrating and underwhelming stint with his boyhood club Chelsea, the Englishman has found a new home in the Bundesliga.

Hudson-Odoi has been released as an objective in the latest Out of Position promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. His position has been shifted to a defensive one, as the card can be deployed as a left wing-back or left-back.

What are Hudson-Odoi's stats in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

He has the following face-card stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 89

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 74

Defending: 80

Passing: 82

Physicality: 73

He also possesses four-star skills and a three-star weak foot. His preferred foot has also been changed to reflect his new role on the left flank.

How to complete the Out of Position Hudson-Odoi objective?

To complete this objective, gamers must partake in the Live FUT Friendly called Managerial Masterpiece. This game mode is usually utilized for Squad Foundations and includes the following squad restrictions:

Team Overall Rating: Maximum 80

88 and higher OVR Players: Maximum one in your starting 11

Bronze players: Exactly zero in your starting 11

Loan players: Maximum one

These are the stipulations that fans must fulfill to complete the objective:

5 Back : Assist five goals while having at least five defenders in your starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

: Assist five goals while having at least five defenders in your starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Winged Attack : Score four goals using LW players with minimum 80 PAC in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

: Score four goals using LW players with minimum 80 PAC in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Tactical Genius : Score and assist using RW players in three separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

: Score and assist using RW players in three separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Victorious in Germany: Score using Bundesliga players in six separate wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

Tips and tricks for completing the Out of Position Hudson-Odoi objective

The squad restrictions for the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece are rather strict, leaving little room for players to experiment with their squads. However, to complete the objective in the most optimal manner possible, one must use the 5221 formation, as it includes wingers as well as five defenders.

Is the Hudson-Odoi objective worth completing in FIFA 23?

Hudson-Odoi's card showcases incredibly well-rounded stats, making him an incredibly versatile defender in FIFA 23. He is perfect for those who prefer to get their wing-backs involved in offensive play, as he has amazing shooting and dribbling stats to go with his impressive pace and defending. Overall, the card is a must-do for anyone using a Bundesliga squad in FUT.

