EA Sports has released a brand new Christian Eriksen card as an SBC with the latest Road to the World Cup promo of FIFA 23. The promo is aimed at celebrating the contributions of some of the top performers during their nation's qualification process for the World Cup, and few players in the world are as influential to their national side as Christian Eriksen.

After a shocking health scare at the Euros that threatened to bring an end to his career, Eriksen is back to his usual best for both club and country. He has been a vital part of Manchester United's resurgence with his impressive performances in the midfield and was the driving force behind Denmark's successful qualification process for the ongoing World Cup.

Road to the World Cup Christian Eriksen is available as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Christian Eriksen's base gold version is not the most usable card in FIFA 23. Despite already having a special card in-game after being included in one of the earlier Team of the Week squads, he was still unpopular amongst FUT fans primarily due to his lack of pace. However, his new Road to the World Cup card has potentially fixed this issue.

What does Road to the World Cup Christian Eriksen look like in FIFA 23?

The Manchester United maestro has received a significant buff to his stats with this latest SBC card. He possesses the following attributes in the six key aspects:

Pace: 77

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 84

Defending: 57

Passing: 92

Physicality: 61

He can be deployed as a central midfielder or a central attacking midfielder and possesses viable attributes for those respective positions.

How to complete this SBC?

The SBC requires only a single squad to complete and is rather inexpensive for a Road to the World Cup card in FUT. These are the specific requirements that must be fulfilled to obtain this special card:

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 45,000 FUT coins, which is largely due to the inflated price of 84-rated fodder cards in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing this SBC in FIFA 23?

Despite not being the most meta option in FUT, Eriksen will still be a viable option for anyone using a Premier League squad in FIFA 23. He has decent pace and shooting attributes, as well as exceptional dribbling and passing, making him an ideal candidate for the CAM role in 4231 or the role of an attacking CM in 4321, which are two of the most popular formations in the game.

The SBC costs around 45,000 FUT coins, which is a reasonable price for a card of this caliber. Furthermore, FUT enthusiasts can bring down this expense to a large extent by using the untradeables present in their club. With the ongoing Black Friday festivities, there have been plenty of SBCs providing gamers with high-rated fodder cards to submit to SBCs like these.

Poll : 0 votes