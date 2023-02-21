FIFA 23 Ultimate Team RTTF 81+ Double Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team saw a bunch of RTTF (Road to the Finals) content drop today, including the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC. The repeatable challenge will be valid for the next three days, allowing players to exchange multiple gold squads for packs guaranteed to yield some highly rated cards.

The Road to the Finals promo has come to FIFA 23 to commemorate the various European competitions as they enter the knockout stages. As such, the series includes the best performers from the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. The RTTF cards and how they upgrade vis-a-vis players' IRL performance is another neat way that EA has inculcated real-life football into the game.

Here's a quick guide to completing the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC and some analysis to determine whether grinding the Squad Building Challenge is worth it for players.

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 is one of the latest repeatable challenges players can grind for an RTTF card

While completing the SBC does not automatically yield a special RTTF card, its repeatable nature gives players ample opportunity to grind it during the promo to stand a chance of packing one of the boosted cards.

Repeatable Upgrade Squad Building Challenges like this are usually simple and easy to complete, and the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is no different. Here are the requirements FIFA 23 players must remember to complete the challenge once.

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 10

Player level: Exactly Gold

Rare cards in the squad: Exactly 10

Rewards: 1x 81+ Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 7,000 - 8,000 FUT Coins across platforms.

SBC analysis

Ideally, the lowest cost of fodder required to complete the challenge once is 7,000 FUT coins because the lowest price of a gold rare card in the FIFA 23 Transfer Market is 700, and the challenge requires ten-man squads.

Those looking to grind it can mitigate the price further by using pre-existing fodder in their clubs, and regular players who are flush with fodder may be able to grind the SBC a few times before running out.

Looking for cards on the market is also fairly simple because of the absence of any complex requirements like chemistry or squad ratings. Players can look for the cheapest rare gold cards and be done with it. The relatively low cost means FUT enthusiasts can definitely grind the Squad Building Challenge without breaking a sweat.

Coming to the rewards, completing the challenge each time yields a pack that contains two rare gold cards. These are guaranteed to have more than 81 overall ratings. While that may seem low to some, for 7K Coins, the rewards seem justified. Furthermore, with the RTTF promo active in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the packs may very well yield one of the new cards.

That said, repeatedly assembling almost full squads of rare may be quite a big ask from most players, and clearly, the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is designed for those with a lot of gold rares lying around.

