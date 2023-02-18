How will Road to the Final (RTTF) upgrades work in FIFA 23?

The Road to the Final (RTTF) promo is finally live in FIFA 23 and has brought a host of amazing cards for the players. Much of the leaks and speculations made before the official release have turned out to be true, and the community can find special cards from all three tiers of the European club competition.

The ongoing promo is a returning event, having previously been present in FIFA 22 as well. It also shares certain common attributes with the previously-released Road to the Knockout (RTTK) promo in terms of the nature of the cards. Interestingly, all items that are a part of the ongoing promo will have the chance to receive further upgrades in the future.

The Road to the Knockout cards had two chances for upgrades based on the footballers' progression in the competition. The ongoing promo will have something similar, but there’s a key difference – the scope for upgrades is much higher this time around. With the promo now live in Ultimate Team, let’s take a look at how the potential upgrades will work in FIFA 23.

The potential of Road to the Final (RTTF) promo to increase stats in FIFA 23 makes them great choices

The Road to the Final (RTTF) promo includes a special card for footballers involved in the knockout rounds. Naturally, some of them will get knocked out at certain stages, while one will eventually be the winner. An item can get several upgrades based on the extent of its progression.

The overall system of upgrades of the Road to the Final (RTTF) cards in FIFA 23 is quite similar to what was present in last year’s game. There’s a slight difference in the upgrade system for items that belong to the UEFA Champions League, and those that belong to the UEFA Europa and the UEFA Conference League.

Upgrade system for UEFA Champions League-based cards

Win 1st Knockout match after campaign launch - +1 IF

Qualify for quarters - +1 IF

Qualify for semis - +1 IF upgrade and three new traits

Qualify for final – 5* Weak Foot

Win Final - +1 IF upgrade and 5* Skill Moves

Upgrade system for the UEFA Europa/Conference League-based cards

Qualify for Round of 16 - +1 IF

Qualify for quarters - +1 IF

Qualify for semis - +1 IF upgrade and three new traits

Qualify for final – 5* Weak Foot

Win Final - +1 IF upgrade and 5* Skill Moves

When will the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo upgrades appear in FIFA 23?

At the moment, the exact dates are hard to say as EA Sports hasn’t given official information at the time of writing. The UEFA Conference and the UEFA Europa League matches usually take place on Thursdays, while top-tier games are typically held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff About RTTF Upgrades:

They will occur at the end of each week when a given stage has concluded.



- Feb 24th

- March 17th

- April 21st

- May 19th

- June 12th



Hence, the first upgrade for the Road to the Final (RTTF) cards might start next Friday, February 24. It will then follow every round of matches and until they are done. A card going all the way might get its final upgrade in June, when the European competitions run their full course.

Thankfully, an ongoing update system will ensure that FIFA 23 players won’t miss out on any upgrades. They will enjoy increased stats and overalls whenever a card becomes eligible for an upgrade.

