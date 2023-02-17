FIFA 23 leak hints at Donny Van De Beek Player Moments SBC coming to Ultimate Team 

FIFA 23 players may get a surprise in the form of a Donny Van De Beek Player Moments SBC in the Ultimate Team mode very soon. The latest information that suggests this comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. This will be another piece of great news for the community, especially those who are fans of Manchester United.

Recent times have seen plenty of special Squad Building Challenges being released in Ultimate Team. These additions have enabled players to get exclusive cards, including those from promos, without having to depend on their luck.

Unfortunately, much remains unknown about the Donny Van De Beek Player Moments SBC at this point. That said, here's what FIFA 23 players can expect to get from the upcoming challenge and how it could benefit their respective squads.

The FIFA 23 Donny Van De Beek Player Moments SBC will provide a much better alternative to his base card

Donny Van De Beek’s time at Manchester United hasn't been without its challenges, with the player plagued by injuries and spells on the bench. This is a big reason why his base card has several limitations that restrict FIFA 23 players from enjoying it in the long term.

However, things could change quickly if the Donny Van De Beek Player Moments SBC leak turns out to be true. Player Moments SBCs introduce special cards related to footballers and celebrate highlights from their careers. Naturally, the stats on these items are boosted to accurately reflect the athletes' achievements. The same is likely to happen with the new SBC.

The featured item's boosted stats will not only remove base Donny Van De Beek's weaknesses but will also result in a higher overall. This will increase the shelf-life of the special card and provide better returns on the player's investment.

The Squad Building Challenge's completion cost will be a big deal, and FIFA 23 players will hope that the Donny Van De Beek Player Moments SBC's price will be low. That said, the Squad Building Challenge's completion cost will depend on the tasks that will be part of it.

Moreover, its release date also remains unknown at this point. It could arrive as early as tonight, December 17; however, that seems unlikely. But one thing that seems a little more certain is that gamers won't have to wait long for it.

The Road to the Final promo starts tonight in FIFA 23. It will introduce special cards for footballers who are involved in the knockout stages of European club competitions.

