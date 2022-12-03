EA Sports has released the much anticipated World Cup Stories promo in FIFA 23, with Timothy Weah receiving an objective card. The promo celebrates the best performers who have led their nation to victory and snatched headlines in the Group Stages.

With the tournament heading into the knockout stages, there have been plenty of thrilling moments and intriguing stories. This is the perfect way to celebrate them all.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



FIFA World Cup Stories have landed in As the Knockout Stages approach, it's time to celebrate the players who have written past and present FIFA World Cup headlines for their countriesFIFA World Cup Stories have landed in #FIFA23 . See more in #FUT As the Knockout Stages approach, it's time to celebrate the players who have written past and present FIFA World Cup headlines for their countries 😍🌎🙌FIFA World Cup Stories have landed in #FIFA23. See more in #FUT 👇 https://t.co/Y3ED7qkimZ

The event consists of a squad of special cards being added to packs involving some of the biggest names in world football. However, the objective card released during the promo is a player who has gone under the radar despite leading his squad to the knockout stages: Timothy Weah.

Timothy Weah has been rewarded for his excellent performances for USMNT with a promo card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The United States Men's National Team surpassed all expectations in the World Cup, qualifying for the knockout stages despite being in a competitive group. They held England and Wales to a draw and defeated Iran to ensure their progress, with impressive performances from the entire roster.

Timothy Weah has asserted himself to be a mainstay in the USMNT offense. The American forward plays for LOSC Lille in the French Ligue 1 and proved his worth for the national side in the group stages by scoring their opening goal of the tournament.

What does WC Stories Timothy Weah look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Weah has received a significant boost to his overall rating and stats in FIFA 23. He is 86-rated and possesses the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 82

Defending: 56

Passing: 81

Physicality: 75

He has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot and can be deployed as a striker, right-midfielder, right-winger, or left-midfielder in-game.

How to complete the Timothy Weah objective in FIFA 23?

The objective consists of four segments that must be completed to obtain the card in FIFA 23. These are the stipulations mentioned in the objective:

Born in Brooklyn : Score from outside the box in four separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score from outside the box in four separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Eagle Eye : Assist six goals using players from the USA in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Assist six goals using players from the USA in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Like Father Like Son : Score six goals using players with minimum 80 shooting in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score six goals using players with minimum 80 shooting in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Patriotic Performance: Win seven separate matches while having at least three Ligue 1 players in your starting 11 in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

The most optimal way to complete this objective would be to include three Ligue 1 players in defense to meet the required threshold, USA players in midfield to provide assists, and forwards with high-shooting stats in your starting 11.

Is it worth completing this objective in FIFA 23?

Timothy Weah has received some remarkable stats in his latest special version, and will be a valuable addition to any Ligue 1 squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The objective is rather simple and can be completed against the AI within seven games. This makes the objective a worthwhile venture.

Poll : 0 votes