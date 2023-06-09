FIFA 23 Ultimate TOTS Cup: How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

Ultimate TOTS is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has maintained the trend of introducing Cup-themed tournaments with every Team of the Season reveal. With the best players from European club football receiving special items, the rewards offered by the latest Cup objective are more enticing than ever before.

However, the overpowered nature of the Ultimate TOTS roster also comes at a price. To compensate for the incredible players featured in the lineup, the rewards for the cup objective have been slightly nerfed. The objective no longer provides gamers with a guaranteed TOTS pack, but it still contains some enticing fodder packs that can potentially yield Team of the Season players.

The Ultimate TOTS Cup objective is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Like its predecessors, the Ultimate TOTS Cup must be completed in an online Live FUT Friendlies mode that employs skill-based matchmaking. This makes the entire experience extremely challenging, but the caliber of rewards on offer makes it a worthwhile venture in FIFA 23.

With Ultimate TOTS consisting of players like Mbappe, Haaland, Benzema, and Messi, gamers will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible to try and add these superstars to their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squads. This makes the Ultimate TOTS Cup objective even more appealing, as it contains some of the best packs in the game.

How to complete the Ultimate TOTS Cup objective in FIFA 23?

The objective has to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Ultimate TOTS cup. Gamers can play a maximum of five games per day over the course of the next seven days while adhering to these squad restrictions:

Leagues: Minimum five

Loan players: Maximum one

These are the various reward tiers in the Ultimate TOTS Cup objective:

Play 5: TOTS Loan Player pack + 250 XP

Win 1: Two 84+ players pack

Win 5: 86+ Two rare players pack

Win 7: 85+ 3 players pack

Win 10: Seven 84+ players pack

The overall group reward for completing all these tiers is an untradeable Five 85+ Players Pack. Unlike the TOTS Cup objectives released during previous Team of the Season reveals, this objective does not consist of a guaranteed TOTS pack due to the number of overpowered and expensive players featured in the FIFA 23 Ultimate TOTS lineup. However, the objective is still worth completing.

The squad restrictions for this Cup, in particular, are much more lenient than its predecessors. With a minimum requirement of five leagues, gamers can easily utilize the various TOTS players they have obtained over the course of the event and field their best possible side for this venture. They can also use a loan item, which will be best deployed in the offensive ranks.

