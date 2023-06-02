FIFA 23 Vaclav Cerny POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Vaclav Cerny POTM SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and it’s potentially the last such Player of the Month challenge to arrive in this game. While EA Sports hasn’t confirmed this, the regular football season is about to end very soon. That makes this new SBC the perfect opportunity for you to unlock a special card.

Unlike most unique items, you won’t have to open a pack or rely on luck to get it. All you need to do is complete the tasks that are part of this SBC before it expires in Ultimate Team.

As you're about to attempt this challenge, however, it's a good idea to have an idea of how many coins you’ll need to spend on the required fodder. The best way to predict the potential expenses involves analyzing the Vaclav Cerny POTM SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

How to complete the Vaclav Cerny POTM SBC in FIFA 23

EA Sports has kept things extremely simple for players with regard to this challenge, and you have to accomplish only one task to complete the Vaclav Cerny POTM SBC. This inclusion's terms and conditions must be met when you submit the required squad.

Task - Vaclav Cerny POTM SBC

# of players from Eredivisie: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

This Vaclav Cerny POTM SBC will cost about 22,000 FUT coins if you get all the necessary fodder from FIFA 23's market. You can reduce this amount by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. In case you’re short of fodder, there are many great ways to acquire such items.

The special Eredivisie SBC is available for one month as of June 2, so you can take your time with it. In the meantime, you can grind different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. These modes will gift you packs every week that can be opened to get more fodder. This is a great way of getting new cards without spending any coins.

You can also complete different resource-item challenges currently live in Ultimate Team. Some of them are cheap to complete and can be attempted multiple times. You can keep doing them until you have the required fodder to beat tonight's SBC.

After completing the challenge, you’ll unlock an 89-rated RW item that can operate in the RM position. Despite some decent stats, this item will feel underpowered in the game's current meta. It’s a good option for beginners, but experienced players should look elsewhere if they want a wide attacker.

