FIFA 23 Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, meaning players can now add an interesting item to their respective squads. This challenge was leaked earlier on Twitter, and the community was eagerly waiting for it to arrive. Unlike most items from the ongoing Shapeshifters promo, you won't have to open any in-game packs or depend on the FUT market to get Vitinha's fresh card. All you have to do to get this special item is complete certain tasks before this new SBC expires in Ultimate Team.

Before attempting this challenge, it'd be wise to estimate the total amount of coins you'll need to spend on necessary fodder items. The best way to predict the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks in FIFA 23's Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC.

How to easily complete the Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC in FIFA 23?

EA Sports has included two tasks in the Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC. You'll have to complete both to get your hands on the special item.

Task 1 - Portugal

# of players from Portugal: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

The Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC will cost about 250,000 FUT coins to complete if you get all the necessary fodder from FIFA 23's FUT market. That figure can be reduced by using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection. If you're short of fodder items you can utilize in this SBC, there are many great ways to refill your stock.

The Vitinha Shapeshifters SBC is available for the next 13 days (as of June 18). You can play different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals till then to refill your stock.

Based on your weekly performances, you'll earn different in-game packs that can be opened to get fodder. Playing the aforementioned modes will help you get more cards to complete SBCs without spending coins.

You can also complete different resource-item challenges currently available in Ultimate Team. This way, you can use the cards that have no use to get items that can be utilized in your squad or as fodder.

After completing tonight's challenge, you'll earn a 94-rated ST card that can be used as a CF and LW. Traditionally, Vitinha is a central midfielder, but all items in the Shapeshifters promo have starkly different positions in FIFA 23 compared to where they play in real life.

