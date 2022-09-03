FIFA 23: Will Manchester United be licensed in this year's game?

There has been some uncertainty about Manchester United being in FIFA 23 due to certain contractual obligations the club may have with other entities. The club has typically been one of the strongest squads in the game.

A crucial part of the FIFA series is its authenticity as the game contains licensed players, teams, and leagues. This adds to the immersion when players all over the world compete with one another to take their clubs to the next level. However, EA Sports will be competing with Konami's eFootball series.

In recent years, Konami has entered into exclusive partnership deals with certain football clubs, including giants like AC, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, and more. A few years ago, they also entered into an exclusive license with Manchester United, and this is what has led to doubts over their license. However, the recent Xbox leaks revealed the ratings of Manchester United players in the game, confirming that the rumors were unfounded.

Manchester United's partnership with Konami casts doubts on their inclusion in FIFA 23

Konami's partnership with each club differs based on the terms and conditions of the contract. However, they have a reputation for being restrictive as Juventus have gone by the generic name 'Piomonte Calcio' in FIFA games released in the last two years. However, Manchester United won't find themselves in a similar situation in FIFA 23.

Two kinds of licenses exist in FIFA 23: clubs and leagues. While club licenses can be more restrictive, league licenses have a lot more freedom. Having a league license automatically ensures that they won't face any heavy restrictions, which is why Manchester United won't lose their license in this year's game.

Fans can expect the original name and badge to be present in the game. This was confirmed by the recent Xbox leak, which revealed large volumes of insider data, including player names and ratings.

Things are unlikely to change in the few days left until the game's release. This will appease fans of the club looking to get their hands on FIFA 23.

This year's game has significant additions to playable clubs and features. Since the reveal of the first trailer, the developers have been transparent about the changes that are being made to the game.

Players will also enjoy crossplay in total capacity for the first time as the feature makes its debut in the series. Fans also expect a specialized themed event when the FIFA World Cup takes place later this year.

New teams will also be present in the game. EA Sports has added two women's leagues for the first time in the form of the English and French first divisions. In men's football, Juventus returns after a sabbatical as the Turin-based club has renewed its licenses.

With all the exciting features already in FIFA 22, fans can expect some major changes in this year's version, which releases globally on September 30.

