FIFA fans might have a great news prior to the release of the much-anticipated title this year. After almost three years of Juventus not officially being a part of the game, the Italian football giants are finally making a comeback.
EA's official social media handles announced today that it has made a deal with Juventus which will allow it to use the team officially in the premium football simulator.
For the past three years, Juventus has been exclusively available for Konami's football simulator Pro Evolution Soccer, which is currently eFootball. However, fans have been waiting for the Italian giant to make a comeback to FIFA for a very long time.
EA announced that this is a "multi-year partnership," so we can assume that the Serie A club will not be going anywhere else soon.
Juventus will return to FIFA 23 after a three-year hiatus
To add more real-life experience, EA usually has the official licenses of the clubs that it features in the game. The official license includes the name of the club, jersey, logo, stadium, and more.
During Konami's deal with Juventus, EA used the name Piemonte Calcio instead of the original one. The name's origin is based on the region where the Juventus club is in reality. However, after today's news, it is confirmed that fans will be playing with the original licensed Juventus team after FIFA 19.
The game offers players the opportunity to play as a women's club team for the very first time in history. Furthermore, the forthcoming iteration of FIFA will bring some innovative features to the game, including HyperMotion 2.
According to EA, the new technology has completely adapted the real-life movements and there are almost 6000 true-to-life animations added. This will add more to the hype realism that the game wants to produce.
The game's new Ultimate Team will also feature a remastered chemistry system to give players a new way to play. Crossplay will be enabled and will be available on all platforms in the same generation.
For instance, players on Xbox series X/S, Sadiam PlayStation 5 and PC can play with each other, while PlayStation 4 and XboxOne will have cross-play compatibility with each other.
The game is all set to be released on September 30 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch. Players can now pre-purchase the game on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation, and Xbox Store.