FIFA 23 will do away with Piomonte Calcio as Juventus marks an official comeback after 3 years

FIFA fans might have a great news prior to the release of the much-anticipated title this year. After almost three years of Juventus not officially being a part of the game, the Italian football giants are finally making a comeback.

EA's official social media handles announced today that it has made a deal with Juventus which will allow it to use the team officially in the premium football simulator.

🖤🤍 The Bianconeri are officially back in the game as a part of a new partnership between Juve is back in #FIFA23 🖤🤍 The Bianconeri are officially back in the game as a part of a new partnership between @juventusfc and @easportsfifa. Narrated by Juve legend @ClaMarchisio8 , this film celebrates a new chapter in the club’s story of a great love. Juve per sempre sarà. Juve is back in #FIFA23🖤🤍 The Bianconeri are officially back in the game as a part of a new partnership between @juventusfc and @easportsfifa. Narrated by Juve legend @ClaMarchisio8, this film celebrates a new chapter in the club’s story of a great love. Juve per sempre sarà. https://t.co/LExyXe0fML

For the past three years, Juventus has been exclusively available for Konami's football simulator Pro Evolution Soccer, which is currently eFootball. However, fans have been waiting for the Italian giant to make a comeback to FIFA for a very long time.

EA announced that this is a "multi-year partnership," so we can assume that the Serie A club will not be going anywhere else soon.

Juventus will return to FIFA 23 after a three-year hiatus

To add more real-life experience, EA usually has the official licenses of the clubs that it features in the game. The official license includes the name of the club, jersey, logo, stadium, and more.

During Konami's deal with Juventus, EA used the name Piemonte Calcio instead of the original one. The name's origin is based on the region where the Juventus club is in reality. However, after today's news, it is confirmed that fans will be playing with the original licensed Juventus team after FIFA 19.

(@FUTZONEFIFA) Juventus are officially back on FIFA 23. Juventus are officially back on FIFA 23. (@FUTZONEFIFA) https://t.co/nEnxGJT5D3

The game offers players the opportunity to play as a women's club team for the very first time in history. Furthermore, the forthcoming iteration of FIFA will bring some innovative features to the game, including HyperMotion 2.

According to EA, the new technology has completely adapted the real-life movements and there are almost 6000 true-to-life animations added. This will add more to the hype realism that the game wants to produce.

PlayStation @PlayStation HyperMotion 2 tech captured over 6,000 real life animations to make FIFA 23 matches more lifelike. Find out how it’s powering authenticity on and off the pitch: play.st/3cq9nYI HyperMotion 2 tech captured over 6,000 real life animations to make FIFA 23 matches more lifelike. Find out how it’s powering authenticity on and off the pitch: play.st/3cq9nYI https://t.co/m9NntMI70y

The game's new Ultimate Team will also feature a remastered chemistry system to give players a new way to play. Crossplay will be enabled and will be available on all platforms in the same generation.

For instance, players on Xbox series X/S, Sadiam PlayStation 5 and PC can play with each other, while PlayStation 4 and XboxOne will have cross-play compatibility with each other.

The game is all set to be released on September 30 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch. Players can now pre-purchase the game on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation, and Xbox Store.

