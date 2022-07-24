What is Training Centre in FIFA 23 and what do we know so far?

Since the release of the first look trailer, FIFA 23 has been highly talked about by millions of football fans, as everyone is excited to see what is on offer. HyperMotion 2 seems to be the talk of the town as it will introduce more than 600 new animations. These animations have been captured from real-life football matches, which will likely increase the game's realism.

However, there is a lesser-known feature that many fans might have missed. As part of its preliminary plans, EA Sports might introduce a Training Centre that will help new players get a better grip of the game.

Though a detailed reveal is to be made, fans can get a rough idea of what the center will hold in the article below.

FIFA 23's Training Centre will certainly help players trying out the series for the first time

For those unaware, FIFA Mobile already has a detailed tutorial mode. The mobile game's tutorial is relatively simple, considering the device it is played on. However, EA Sports seems to be taking a page out of it.

While existing games allow playing against AI-controlled teams, supposedly to help improve the player's skills, the game has been missing detailed tutorials all this time.

Though there is not much information on how the tutorial will hone the player's skills, the latest pitch notes seem to indicate the existence of a Training Centre in FIFA 23.

According to the notes, the overall concept of the new feature is as follows:

"A new coaching system helps introduce new and less experienced players to the fundamentals of gameplay, with a series of chapters to help you improve your game."

It also appears that players will be able to hone their in-game skills with the help of international footballers Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr. The duo will be the cover icons of FIFA 23, with the latter becoming the first woman on the series cover.

However, it is still unclear as to what role the stars will play, as the pitch notes merely suggest:

"Pick between the two FIFA 23 cover stars as you decide between Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappe as your coach, then hone your skills with recommended skill games to explore, including notes from your coach based on your performance and in-depth skill explanations that help you take your game to the next level."

FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on September 30, 2022, and will have early-access period of three days. Subscribers of EA Play and the Xbox Game Pass will also have a 10-hour trial window, during which they can fully test the game.

All owners of the Ultimate Edition will also be able to play the game three days earlier. Players should expect more details regarding the Training Centre and its purpose as the game's release date comes closer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far