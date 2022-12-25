FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Challenge 2 SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

With the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Challenge 2 SBC going live in Ultimate Team, players have yet another cheap resource-item task to complete. By doing so, they can add an in-game pack and a token, which can then be exchanged in the Swaps program for truly amazing rewards.

Resource-item SBCs tend to be lower in the hierarchy since their rewards usually have a lesser valuation. However, they are quite easy to complete, which makes them perfect, especially for beginners.

Let's now look at all the tasks that FIFA 23 players must undertake to complete the Winter Wildcards Challenge 2 SBC. By observing the tasks, FIFA 23 players can evaluate the coins required to get all the necessary fodder. While there's always a reliance on luck, players can still evaluate whether the SBC is worth completing.

FIFA 23 players can add yet another token by completing Winter Wildcards Challenge 2 SBC

As mentioned earlier, resource-item SBCs tend to be simpler. The conditions associated with them tend to be easy, reducing the completion cost. The Winter Wildcards Challenge 2 SBC is no different, as players only need to complete one task.

Task 1 - Winter Wildcards Challenge 2 SBC

Nationalities: Min 3

Same League Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 65

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

As mentioned earlier, the conditions of the solo task for the Winter Wildcards Challenge 2 SBC are quite simple. There's no restriction on the quality of the card to be used, and it can easily be done with silver items. This will bring down the completion costs even more.

If a FIFA 23 player wants to complete the Winter Wildcards Challenge 2 SBC with fodder, they will have to spend around 2,200 FUT coins. However, it's better to complete the task without fodder. Since the SBC is live for a week, players can take a patient approach and complete it without spending any coins.

After completing the Winter Wildcards SBC in FIFA 23, every player will get two rewards. One of them will be a Rare Gold Pack, which isn't the best in the game. However, one will get the pack for close to 0 coins. Hence, whatever they get from it is a bonus, and a few lucky members might even find a Winter Wildcards item.

The real value of the SBC comes from the additional token. This token can be used to redeem some great rewards from the ongoing Swaps program. The available rewards include high-value in-game packs and special cards, which could be useful to any Ultimate Team user.

Every player should look to complete the challenge to gain the token. Any other reward on the side can be treated as a small bonus.

Poll : 0 votes