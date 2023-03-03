FIFA 23 Wout Weghorst Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Wout Weghorst Showdown SBC is now live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and interested players can earn a special card of the Manchester United forward. The challenge has been released as part of the upcoming rivalry match between Liverpool and Manchester United.

This is one of the last SBCs of the Showdown Series, which has given plenty to the players. The last few days have seen the emergence of special SBCs every night, with each card having the potential to get an upgrade. These challenges are all themed around the high-intensity matches from the world of football. Thanks to the Showdown Series, players have improved their squads without spending a lot of coins on packs or in the FUT market.

Let's look at the tasks of the Wout Weghorst Showdown SBC. This will give them an idea of what to expect regarding possible coins for fodder. A rough idea of the costs will allow players to decide if the SBC is worth their time and investment.

The Wout Weghorst Showdown SBC is an effective option for FIFA 23 despite being overpriced

EA Sports has included three tasks as part of the Wout Weghorst Showdown SBC, each with its given set of conditions. These conditions will have to be met by players to unlock the special card, and all three tasks will have to be completed before then.

Task 1 – Manchester United

# of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3- 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 23 players will require about 340,000 FUT coins to complete the Wout Weghorst Showdown SBC if they obtain all the fodder from the market. Players can reduce the cost by using fodder from their collection.

The Wout Weghorst Showdown SBC is available in Ultimate Team until March 4, so players can use the Squad Battle rewards before it expires. FIFA 23 players are rewarded with different packs weekly based on their performance in the different game modes. The cards from these packs can then be used to complete SBCs, increasing the overall valuation of the subsequent rewards.

Wout Weghorst Showdown SBC rewards

As expected, Wout Weghorst's special card has received a significant boost over his base card. These boosts take away the weaknesses of his base item, making it quite effective for FIFA 23 players.

Overall: 88

Position: ST

Pace: 87

Shooting: 90

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 87

Defense: 60

Physicality: 94

Some of the stats on the Wout Weghorst Showdown SBC reward card are phenomenal. He received a Winter Wildcards promo item, which comes nowhere close to the current one.

However, the costs should have been lower even though a Manchester United win would see the card receiving two upgrades in FIFA 23. This is an excellent example of a sound SBC card whose completion cost could disappoint.

