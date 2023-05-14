FIFA 23 Xbox Game Pass: Release date, expected time, and more

All Xbox Game Pass subscribers who might be interested in playing FIFA 23 will soon have a wonderful opportunity. The latest football video game has performed extremely well commercially and critically. So far, the only way of playing the popular title has been by buying it for full price or having an EA Play Pro subscription. However, the developers have already announced that they will make it available in an EA Play base subscription.

In simpler words, all those subscribed to EA Play via the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription can play FIFA 23 at no additional cost. Xbox has already stated when the game will be available on the service.

FIFA 23 could get more players by becoming available on Xbox Game Pass

The availability of FIFA 23 on the Xbox Game Pass has always been a common demand among fans. Both FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 were made available on the subscription during the summer, and it will be no different once again. The latest entrant of the franchise will be available to both console and PC players starting May 16.

The exact time hasn’t been mentioned, but a prediction can be made. Typically, new games become available at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, although there have been exceptions. Readers are advised to follow the game’s official Twitter account and Sportskeeda to stay updated about the latest information.

It’s worth noting that the base tier of the Xbox Game Pass, or the PC Game Pass, won’t have access to FIFA 23. This is because the game is being added to EA Play, and it’s only available in the Ultimate tier. The Ultimate Tier is more expensive, but has greater accessibility and features.

Once the title becomes accessible on the Xbox Game Pass, Ultimate tier subscribers will have all the features. This includes all the modes present, including the highly popular Ultimate Team. The TOTS promo is going on currently, and this is one of the best times for players to build up their squads.

If they prefer offline action, subscribers could try the Career Mode. EA Sports has added more features and customization options, allowing players more creativity and freedom over managing their squads. From "fallen giants" to power houses like PSG and Real Madrid, they can pick any team they like.

While the launch of EA Sports FC is close, there's still plenty to do in the current title. With features like crossplay and HyperMotion 2.0 on PCs, FIFA 23 is much more polished than the previous releases.

