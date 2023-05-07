Real Madrid vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th May 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Real Madrid lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a crucial semi-final clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Blancos edged Osasuna to a 2-1 victory in the Copa del Rey final over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have been exceptional in recent weeks. The Cityzens edged Leeds United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid and Manchester City are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of the 10 matches that have been played between the two teams.

Manchester City have won three of their last four matches against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League but did lose their last such game by a 3-1 margin at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid by a 2-1 margin at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2020 and could become the first English team to secure away wins at the stadium on multiple occasions.

After losing only two of his first 15 matches against Real Madrid in all competitions, Pep Guardiola has lost three of his last six games against Los Blancos as a manager.

Real Madrid have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches in the UEFA Champions League and have not conceded a goal in their last 346 minutes in the competition.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have excelled in recent weeks and could potentially win a treble this season. Erling Haaland has broken several records this year and will look to make his mark this week.

Real Madrid have also stepped up in recent weeks and won their first trophy of the season last week. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-4 Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

