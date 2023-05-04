FIFA Mobile Shapeshifter guide: Rewards, quests, and more

EA Sports recently took to FIFA Mobile's Twitter handle to announce the new Shapeshifter promo. The event will go live later tonight and will introduce plenty of exciting cards of icons who excelled even when playing out of position.

Based on the announcement, the new promo will have several sub-categories: events, exchanges, and packs. Completing the required tasks in the event will help FIFA Mobile players get their hands on Shapeshifter cards.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



Prepare yourself for tomorrow’s Shapeshifter Event with the Guide



go.ea.com/Shapeshifter Shapeshifter 🧩 brings fan-favourite ICONs that stretch the limits of squadbuildingPrepare yourself for tomorrow’s Shapeshifter Event with the Guide Shapeshifter 🧩 brings fan-favourite ICONs that stretch the limits of squadbuilding 👥Prepare yourself for tomorrow’s Shapeshifter Event with the Guide 👇go.ea.com/Shapeshifter https://t.co/bJOiV0WuZq

Everything that FIFA Mobile players need to learn about the new Shapeshifter promo

The new Shapeshifter promo will introduce a new event that will help gamers get player cards and FIFA coins after they complete the quests.

Here's a look at the entire list of quests set to be included in the upcoming promo for FIFA Mobile:

109 OVR RW Michael Owen - Finish all Quests

107 OVR RB Michael Essien - Finish 15 Quests

106 OVR CM Claude Makelele - Finish 5 Quests

10,000 Coins - Swap a Shapeshifter player to the Starting XI

10,000 Coins - Score 20 goals in any mode

10,000 Coins - Finish 30 tackles in any mode

10,000 Coins - Win two matches in Challenge Mode or Events

10,000 Coins - Train any player once

10,000 Coins - Win two matches in Division Rivals - VS Attack or Head to Head

10,000 Coins - Open a Shapeshifter Pack in the Store

30,000 Coins - Swap any 3 Shapeshifter players to the Starting XI

30,000 Coins - Score 50 goals with any Shapeshifter Player in your Starting XI

30,000 Coins - Finish 50 tackles with any Shapeshifter Player in your Starting XI

30,000 Coins - Win eight matches in either Events or in Challenge Mode matches with any Shapeshifter player in your Starting XI

30,000 Coins - Train any Player twice

30,000 Coins - Win eight matches in Division Rivals - VS Attack or Head to Head with any Shapeshifter player in your Starting 11

30,000 Coins - Open five Shapeshifter Packs in the Store

100,000 Coins - Swap any five Shapeshifter Players in your Starting XI

100,000 Coins - Score 200 goals with any Shapeshifter Player in your Starting XI

100,000 Coins - Complete 300 tackles with any Shapeshifter player in your Starting XI

100,000 Coins - Win 20 Matches in either Events or Challenge Mode with any Shapeshifter player in your Starting XI

100,000 Coins - Train any player three times

100,000 Coins - Win 10 Matches in Division Rivals - VS Attack or Head with any Shapeshifter player in your Starting XI

100,000 Coins - Open 14 Shapeshifter Packs in the Store

The upcoming Shapeshifter promo will also have a specific Player Exchange section that will offer player cards for the likes of Christian Vieri and Alan Shearer.

A new Shapeshifter Pass is also set to be added to FIFA Mobile in a few hours. It will take the place of the Fantasy Pass and will help players get player cards of icons by increasing their ranks.

