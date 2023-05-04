FIFA Mobile Shapeshifter guide: Rewards, quests, and more

EA Sports recently took to FIFA Mobile's Twitter handle to announce the new Shapeshifter promo. The event will go live later tonight and will introduce plenty of exciting cards of icons who excelled even when playing out of position.
Based on the announcement, the new promo will have several sub-categories: events, exchanges, and packs. Completing the required tasks in the event will help FIFA Mobile players get their hands on Shapeshifter cards.
Everything that FIFA Mobile players need to learn about the new Shapeshifter promo
The new Shapeshifter promo will introduce a new event that will help gamers get player cards and FIFA coins after they complete the quests.
Here's a look at the entire list of quests set to be included in the upcoming promo for FIFA Mobile:
- 109 OVR RW Michael Owen - Finish all Quests
- 107 OVR RB Michael Essien - Finish 15 Quests
- 106 OVR CM Claude Makelele - Finish 5 Quests
- 10,000 Coins - Swap a Shapeshifter player to the Starting XI
- 10,000 Coins - Score 20 goals in any mode
- 10,000 Coins - Finish 30 tackles in any mode
- 10,000 Coins - Win two matches in Challenge Mode or Events
- 10,000 Coins - Train any player once
- 10,000 Coins - Win two matches in Division Rivals - VS Attack or Head to Head
- 10,000 Coins - Open a Shapeshifter Pack in the Store
- 30,000 Coins - Swap any 3 Shapeshifter players to the Starting XI
- 30,000 Coins - Score 50 goals with any Shapeshifter Player in your Starting XI
- 30,000 Coins - Finish 50 tackles with any Shapeshifter Player in your Starting XI
- 30,000 Coins - Win eight matches in either Events or in Challenge Mode matches with any Shapeshifter player in your Starting XI
- 30,000 Coins - Train any Player twice
- 30,000 Coins - Win eight matches in Division Rivals - VS Attack or Head to Head with any Shapeshifter player in your Starting 11
- 30,000 Coins - Open five Shapeshifter Packs in the Store
- 100,000 Coins - Swap any five Shapeshifter Players in your Starting XI
- 100,000 Coins - Score 200 goals with any Shapeshifter Player in your Starting XI
- 100,000 Coins - Complete 300 tackles with any Shapeshifter player in your Starting XI
- 100,000 Coins - Win 20 Matches in either Events or Challenge Mode with any Shapeshifter player in your Starting XI
- 100,000 Coins - Train any player three times
- 100,000 Coins - Win 10 Matches in Division Rivals - VS Attack or Head with any Shapeshifter player in your Starting XI
- 100,000 Coins - Open 14 Shapeshifter Packs in the Store
The upcoming Shapeshifter promo will also have a specific Player Exchange section that will offer player cards for the likes of Christian Vieri and Alan Shearer.
A new Shapeshifter Pass is also set to be added to FIFA Mobile in a few hours. It will take the place of the Fantasy Pass and will help players get player cards of icons by increasing their ranks.