FIFA Mobile Fantasy Pass: Rewards, how to get Fantasy Credits, and more 

FIFA Mobile from EA Sports has dominated the mobile gaming market for years, surpassing other alternatives to become the most-played football game. As its user base continues to grow, the developers have introduced several new promos and items to enhance the gaming experience. In the latest update, players can enjoy the new Fantasy Pass and Fantasy Players promo, which will allow them to unlock exclusive rewards.

Everything that FIFA Mobile users need to know about the new Fantasy Pass

The new Fantasy Pass arrived in the game just a few hours ago. The Pass is modeled based on the Star Pass and is similarly divided into two categories - Paid and Free. It can be purchased by spending 1,000 FIFA Points.

Here's an overview of the different ranks included in the new Fantasy Pass:

Rank 1: 102 OVR UCL card

102 OVR UCL card Rank 2: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 3: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 4: Random up Items

Random up Items Rank 5: 101+ OVR UCL card

101+ OVR UCL card Rank 6: 250k FIFA Coins

250k FIFA Coins Rank 7: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 8: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 9: 101+ OVR UCL card

101+ OVR UCL card Rank 10: 105+ OVR Fantasy Players card

105+ OVR Fantasy Players card Rank 11: 250k FIFA Coins

250k FIFA Coins Rank 12: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 13: 250 FIFA Points

250 FIFA Points Rank 14: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 15: 110-rated CM - Marcos Llorente

Those who are unable to purchase the Fantasy Pass will also obtain similar rewards but at a lesser volume. They will, however, get 300 gems instead of FIFA Points and a 105-rated ST - Arnaud Kalimuendo instead of Marcos Llorente.

How can FIFA Mobile players earn Fantasy Credits

EA Sports has incorporated two new tabs into the Quests section of FIFA Mobile. The new additions are called Fantasy Daily Quests and Fantasy Weekly Quests, which contain a few simple missions that gamers can complete to get their hands on Fantasy Credits that will help them rank up in the Fantasy Pass.

Fantasy Daily Quests

A total of 200 Fantasy Credits are up for redemption from Fantasy Daily Quests. Here's an overview of the Fantasy Daily Quests added after the latest FIFA Mobile update:

You Got Skills: Play 1 Skill Game or Match in Events - 50 Fantasy Credits

Play 1 Skill Game or Match in Events - 50 Fantasy Credits Goal Scorer: Score Goals - 50 Fantasy Credits

Score Goals - 50 Fantasy Credits Don't Miss the Offer: Purchase a Fantasy Store Pack - 50 Fantasy Credits

Purchase a Fantasy Store Pack - 50 Fantasy Credits Ultimate Rewards: 50 Fantasy Credits

Fantasy Weekly Quests

FIFA Mobile users can also earn a total of 400 Fantasy Credits every week if they complete certain missions. Here's a look at the Fantasy Weekly Quests that gamers need to complete to earn Fantasy Credits:

Fantasy Player: Swap 1 Fantasy Player to the Starting 11 - 100 Fantasy Credits

Swap 1 Fantasy Player to the Starting 11 - 100 Fantasy Credits Division Rivals: Win 7 matches in VS Attack or Head to Head - 100 Fantasy Credits

Win 7 matches in VS Attack or Head to Head - 100 Fantasy Credits Assist: Assist for 30 goals - 50 Fantasy Credits

Assist for 30 goals - 50 Fantasy Credits You Got Skills: Complete 10 Skill Games or matches in Events - 50 Fantasy Credits

Complete 10 Skill Games or matches in Events - 50 Fantasy Credits Ultimate Rewards: 100 Fantasy Credits

Since all the aforementioned quests are easy to complete, FIFA Mobile players must remember to claim the rewards once a particular mission is completed.

