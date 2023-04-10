FIFA Mobile UCL Challenge mode: How to easily win matches against AI

The UCL Challenge mode has been a part of FIFA Mobile for a long time. However, a recent update that saw the introduction of the Future Stars event in the game also witnessed the Challenge mode matches against Artificial Intelligence (AI) become much more difficult to win. This has resulted in players worldwide losing matches and, in turn, missing out on the rewards that would have helped them obtain better cards and build a better in-game team.

This article serves as a guide to help players easily win matches against AI and earn rewards.

Matches against AI can be easily won in the ongoing FIFA Mobile UCL Challenge mode

The UCL Challenge mode in FIFA Mobile only unlocks on every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the week. However, matches against the AI are hard to win, so gamers can follow the instructions mentioned below to emerge victorious in the mode.

For those with an overall team rating of 110 or more:

Step 1: Field your best lineup and maximize the Skill Boost for each player.

Step 2: Use the 'Attacking' tactic to play aggressively and try to score early goals.

Step 3: Once the goals are scored, switch to the 'Balanced' tactic to get the win.

For others:

Step 1: Switch between the 'Balanced' and 'Defensive' tactics according to the match situation.

Step 2: Try to play more passes and put more pressure on the AI players.

Step 3: Score at least two goals or take the game to extra time to wear out the AI players and win matches.

FIFA Mobile UCL Challenge Mode: Requirements, rewards, and more

The ongoing UEFA Champions League in FIFA Mobile requires players to keep at least three UCL players in their lineup. They can complete the tasks and get UCL points as rewards, which will enable them to progress in the Reward Path and inch closer to getting the Lampard icon card.

Here's the list of tasks that gamers need to complete to get rewards from the ongoing UCL Challenge mode:

Round 1 - Match against Manchester City starting at 0-0 scoreline

Round 2 - Skill Game - Hit target (boxes)

Quarter Final - Match against Liverpool starting at 0-1 scoreline

Semi Final - Skill Game - Hit target (six dartboards)

Final - Match against Real Madrid starting at 0-1 scoreline

Here's an overview of the rewards that players can obtain from the UCL Challenge mode:

Round 1 - 10 UCL Points

Round 2 - 10 UCL Points

Quarter Final - 10 UCL Points

Semi Final - 10 UCL Points

Final - 16 UCL Points

Players must remember that they will have two chances to complete each of the matches. However, they will only get a single chance to complete each skill game. If they fail to win a particular round, they will be handed the rewards gained from the previous rounds.

