FIFA Mobile vs eFootball PES 2021: Which mobile game has better gameplay?

When it comes to football video games, two names stand out - FIFA and PES. Both these game series are widely known and have always been compared against each other.

FIFA Football is the mobile equivalent of the FIFA experience by EA Sports. On the other hand, eFootball PES 2021 is the mobile variant of the PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) games by Konami. This article compares the two games and determines which one is superior.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which game offers better gameplay on mobile: FIFA or eFootball PES 2021?

When starting either of these games or any video game in general, the first thing players are met with is the menu UI. The menu in these games is quite distinct. FIFA has a more useful and better-designed UI interface, whereas PES mobile has a very basic one.

Even after so many updates, Konami hasn't changed it much. FIFA does a better job with the in-game menu than PES mobile. However, having a better menu design does not imply that it's a better game, as it has no bearing on gameplay.

When comparing graphics, it seems that PES has an edge. Its graphics quality is equivalent to earlier PES games (such as PES 14) on consoles. FIFA mobile fails to achieve console-quality visuals. The graphics are a mixture of average quality textures with poor quality ones.

In addition, FIFA Mobile does not have a dedicated soundtrack, whereas PES Mobile does. As a result, eFootball PES 2021 takes the cake in terms of graphics and sound.

The fundamental distinction between these two is found when the gameplay mechanics are considered. Most players who have tried FIFA mobile and eFootball PES 2021 come to the same conclusion. According to them, FIFA mobile is more like a card collecting game, whereas eFootball PES 2021 is a football simulation game.

PES feels more challenging and closer to the PC/console experience. Getting star players in the squad is much easier too, and every player can be trained to increase their skills. FIFA mobile relies more on its card collection aspect, as it is heavily geared towards monetization.

EA Sports and Konami released their respective games for this season, and fans have criticized both of them. While FIFA 22 has been released with several bugs, eFootball 2022 seems to be in an incomplete state. The mobile games are expected to be updated quite soon with content for the new season.

Although FIFA has the edge when it comes to the PC/console editions, PES has a better all-round game on mobile.

