5 fighting game characters with a physical disability

Fighting games have always been popular, featuring iconic characters with unique abilities and move sets. While many of these characters are known for their impressive physical skills, several characters with physical disabilities have significantly impacted the genre.

These characters are fierce combatants despite their disabilities, displaying great strength, speed, and agility. In this article, we will be exploring five fighting game characters with physical disabilities.

Note: This article is subjective and partly reflects the writer's opinions.

Faust and fours other fighting game characters with a physical disability

5) Jax Briggs (Mortal Kombat series)

Mortal Kombat character Jax Briggs is renowned for his intimidating build and effective fighting style. His cybernetic arms, implanted into his body after he lost his natural ones in battle, are among the most distinctive features of his look.

Jax's powerful mechanical arms can strike his opponents with deadly strikes. They also possess various special abilities, including the capacity to shoot missiles and produce shockwaves. Jax can even fly in some versions of the game.

His cybernetic arms give him a significant advantage in combat. He can hold his own against even the most vigorous opponents, and these aspects create hype for the upcoming Mortal Kombat Series.

4) Faust (Guilty Gear series)

Faust is a mysterious and eccentric character from the Guilty Gear series who appears with a giant paper bag over his head, obscuring his face and giving him a distinctive silhouette.

Lore has it that Faust was once a brilliant physician who lost his memory and sense of self due to a tragic event. He was so confused that he took on his present character and started wearing the paper bag over his head to hide his real identity.

Despite his quirky appearance, Faust is a formidable opponent in combat, with a fighting style that is both unpredictable and destructive. He uses a variety of unusual weapons, including an oversized scalpel, a giant mallet, and even a bouquet.

3) Crow (Killer Instinct Series)

Crow is a unique character from the Killer Instinct series who is disabled and uses a prosthetic leg. Additionally, Crow uses a mechanical bird buddy that he can control to strike his enemies during battle. Because of its razor-sharp talons, the bird can deal fatal blows to Crow's adversaries.

Crow fights using a combination of martial arts and gymnastics, emphasizing swiftness and accuracy. He sneaks up on his targets with the help of his bird friend and has a powerful prosthetic leg.

His unorthodox fighting style and connection to nature make him a memorable and challenging opponent.

2) Abigail (Street Fighter Series)

Due to his growing problems, Abigail, a character from the Street Fighter series, has a distinctive appearance. Standing 8 feet tall and weighing more than 500 pounds, he has a commanding presence.

Based on his backstory, Abigail was born with an unusual growth problem, which caused him to continue growing far beyond maturity. He was an outsider due to his size, and his peers frequently taunted and harassed him. Abigail became a street fighter to gain respect and establish a reputation. He was determined to make his name.

Despite his massive size, Abigail is surprisingly agile, and his muscular build makes him a formidable opponent in combat.

1) Yoshimitsu (Tekken and Soulcalibur series)

Yoshimitsu is a beloved Tekken and Soulcalibur series character who is well-known for his unusual appearance and unconventional fighting style. His prosthetic arm and leg are among the features of his appearance that stand out the most.

Yoshimitsu's prosthetic arm in the Tekken games is a robotic limb that can be extended to strike his opponents at a distance. A sword is also attached to the arm, which he can utilize to great advantage in battle. On the other hand, because it is made to match his robotic arm, his prosthetic leg is more of a decorative element.

Yoshimitsu is a very competent fighter who can hold his own against even the most dangerous opponents despite having prosthetic limbs. He is a brutal enemy because of his fighting style, which combines Japanese swordsmanship, acrobatics, and unconventional attacks.

The individuals we've looked at in this article represent various people, each with unique skills and difficulties. These individuals have disproven prejudices and broken down boundaries, demonstrating that one's physical limitations do not determine one's capacity for battle and daily life.

These people have challenged the video game industry to produce more varied and inclusive depictions of physical limitations in their character designs and fighting techniques. This serves as a reminder that everyone can be a hero despite physical restrictions.

