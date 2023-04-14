Street Fighter 6 April showcase date revealed, event to be hosted by Lil Wayne

On April 12, 2023, CAPCOM announced a brand-new showcase event for its upcoming game, Street Fighter 6. The entire affair will be hosted by popular rapper Lil Wayne, and a couple of game-related announcements are expected to be made.

The showcase event is expected to make several fans happy as they have been asking for more information about the title for a long time.

Tune in to the #SF6Showcase for an extended final look at Street Fighter 6 with over 30 minutes of big news and announcements.

Hosted by Lil Wayne (@LilTunechi)
Date - April 20
Time - 3:00PM PT
Watch - bit.ly/SF6Showcase

Unfortunately, the closed beta tests that were held last year were based on invitations, which means that the general public got very little out of it.

The upcoming showcase event will probably answer all the questions that people might have regarding the game right before its release.

The Street Fighter 6 showcase event will take place on April 20, 2023, at 3:00 pm PT (April 21, 2023, 3:30 am IST). It will likely reveal single-player gameplay, and the developers are also expected to make a few announcements that players will be excited to hear.

The exact nature of the announcements is definitely a mystery, but predictions can be made about what CAPCOM might be cooking for this showcase.

A week ago, a popular streamer from Japan, who is a regular on CAPCOM TV, claimed that an open beta for Street Fighter 6 will arrive soon. The timeline that he mentioned was towards the end of April 2023, and he was surprised that CAPCOM has not made the information public yet.

There is a very big chance that the open beta announcement might arrive during the upcoming showcase event.

For all the Cammy lovers.

Additionally, there might be announcements on the total number of playable characters at launch and the plan that Street Fighter 6 will follow when it comes to future updates.

The showcase event will run for over 30 minutes, which also means that players will get a big chunk of gameplay footage. The event will be telecast on the official YouTube channel of the game on the date and time mentioned earlier.

