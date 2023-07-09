Final Fantasy 16 Atlas Notorious Mark guide - Location, how to defeat, and more

Final Fantasy 16's combat is as gratifying, thanks to the plethora of abilities and skills at your disposal. The flashy combat system as well as the underlying customization elements with the Eikonic abilities are the highlight of the game's moment-to-moment gameplay loop. And what accentuates the combat is the challenge posed by the boss fights.

One such boss you get to fight as part of the Notorious Marks, i.e., the hunts, is the Atlas, arguably one of the toughest enemies in the game. You find it as part of The Breaker of the World Notorious Mark quest. Atlas is also one of the first "S rank" boss fight in Final Fantasy 16, and thus it isn't going to be an easy battle.

However, it has a few vulnerabilities that you can exploit to defeat it without much hassle. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Atlas in Final Fantasy 16, alongside the rewards you get after completing the Notorious Mark.

Where to find Atlas - Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16?

Atlas is part of the Notorious Mark - The Breaker of the World. It gets unlocked after you complete the main story quest - Capital Punishment, i.e., where you battle against the Eikon, Titan. You can find the Notorious Mark at the hunt board; however, it won't give you the exact location of the creature.

To find the Atlas, you will need to head to Martha's Rest and head north, towards the Eastpool Obelisk in Rosaria. As you make your way towards Eastpool, you will find a separate path leading towards an circular empty field, marked Cressedia. This is where you will find the creature resting.

Just like any other boss fight in the game, the battle starts as soon as you approach it.

How to easily defeat Atlas in Final Fantasy 16

Atlas is the first S-rank hunt that you will unlock in Final Fantasy 16. And as the first high-rank encounter, it does not disappoint, delivering one of the most challenging boss fights in the game. With its sheer strength and agility, Atlas can easily defeat you in just a couple of hits, especially if you are underleveled.

Fortunately, Atlas does have weaknesses that you can take advantage of to stand a chance at victory against it. Here are a few tips that should help you easily defeat it in Final Fantasy 16:

Atlas has three main attacks that it can combine with its standard ranged and melee attacks. These include a multi-hit melee swipe ending with a shield bash, a projectile summon that acts as an AoE attack, and the energy-sword attack that covers a wide radius.

While each of these is highly damaging, they are very well telegraphed as well, and can be easily avoided with a quick dodge or parry (granted you have Titan equipped).

The best loadout to use against Atlas is Phoenix, Titan, and Ramuh, since each of these give you options for parrying, gap-closing, and inflicting passive Stagger damage.

The best way to tackle Atlas is to focus on staggering it, instead of its health bar. Although it is resistant to raw damage, it is susceptible to Stagger damage.

To amplify your Stagger damage output, you can use your Eikonic abilities with your Limit Break active.

Lastly, make sure you are stocked up on plenty of elixirs, potions, and high potions to counteract any and all damage that you recive during the boss fight. Once you defeat Atlas, you will be rewarded with a whopping 60,000 Gil and 50 Renown as bounty reward.

Poll : 0 votes