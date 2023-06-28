Final Fantasy 16 Carrot Notorious Mark guide - Location, how to defeat, and more

Apart from the main quests, Final Fantasy 16 features many side quests, such as Notorious Marks, which instruct you to hunt down several creatures within the huge map. When you are in a Hideaway, you can pick these up by having a conversation with the designated NPCs, who will give you the necessary information regarding specific details and the rewards associated with it.

Notorious Marks are an excellent way to level up quickly since they reward much more experience points than standard battles. Furthermore, they grant rare items which can be used to craft powerful weapons and equipment.

Hence, this article will help you with the location and procedure to take down the Carrot Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16.

How to unlock the Carrot Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16

Carrot Notorious Mark is part of Please Sir, can I have some Morbol side quest, and it unlocks after completing the Like Father Like Daughter main quest. Upon reaching this part of the game, you will be equipped with a variety of powerful equipment and abilities. To begin the Hunt quest, you must speak with several NPCs.

The steps to unlock the Carrot Notorious Mark are as follows:

Open the map and select the Central Storm Deadlands Hideaway.

Visit the Backyard located at the top.

Initiate a conversation with Nigel, the Botanist, which will unlock the Hunt Board.

Go to the Hunt Board near the Counter and talk to Nektar.

Select the Carrot Hunt from the list of uncompleted objectives.

Where to find the Carrot in Final Fantasy 16?

Details about the location and set of rewards will be provided on the Hunt board. The steps to locate the Carrot in Final Fantasy 16 are given below:

Take out the map and travel to the Three Reeds region.

Locate The Whispering Waters, which is an empty patch region at the center of the map.

How to defeat the Carrot in Final Fantasy 16

The Carrot is a B-Grade monster, implying that he is one of the more powerful threats in the game. Despite having a large health pool, the Carrot has a slow attack rate.

You'll have to use a series of ranged and stun attacks to take him out. He is a nomadic boss that goes underground and comes back out, extending the duration of the battle. You'll have to perform a few melee attacks whenever he slips out. You must also keep an eye out for his tentacle attack from a long range.

During his final phase, he will hop out and try to land on you. This will take a significant chunk of your health, so make sure you dodge it. He will also spill a black liquid which inflicts a high amount of damage and slows you.

Use the combination of Lightning and Fire attacks to constantly stagger him and hit him with a high attack rate. Concluding the fight will take some time, but you'll be rewarded with one Morbol Tendril, one Morbol Flower, 2300 XP, 70 Ability Points, 10000 Gill, and 20 Renowns.

