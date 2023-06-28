Final Fantasy 16 The Mageth Brothers Notorious Mark guide - Location, how to defeat, and more

Notorious Marks are bounty hunts that provide a break from the main storyline of Final Fantasy 16. They usually consist of monsters that cause trouble to the people of Valisthea. Tracking down these creatures and beating them can sometimes be tricky as the Hunt Board in the game doesn't provide much information about them.

This article tells you all you need to know about The Mageth Brothers Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16, including their location and how to beat them.

Where to find The Mageth Brothers in Final Fantasy 16

The exact location of The Mageth Brothers on the map (Image via Square Enix)

The Mageth Brothers Notorious Mark will be available on the Hunt Board after the Things Fall Apart main quest has started. You can simply walk up to the Hunt Board and accept the challenge.

After accepting the hunt, head to Quietsands, Rosaria, to find The Mageth Brothers. Port Isolde is the closest location you can fast-travel to. Head north from Port Isolde until you reach Quietsands.

You should easily be able to find The Mageth Brothers from here as they stand right in the middle of Western Beach.

How to defeat the Mageth Brothers in Final Fantasy 16

The Mageth Brothers are huge axe-wielding monsters (Image via Square Enix)

The Mageth Brothers are a Rank-A Notorious Mark and are, therefore, one of the hardest bounties to achieve. You will need to have a high level and good gear before heading into this battle.

The Mageth Brothers consist of three axe-wielding monsters who attack hard but slowly. You can either use AoE attacks to slowly chip away at the health of all these monsters, or you can target one monster at a time and use your strongest attacks on them.

It is easy to parry and dodge most of the moves of The Mageth Brothers in Final Fantasy 16, but they have a special move that can be fatal if not dealt with properly. This move is called Last Crusade and involves all three of the brothers charging at Clive with their axes simultaneously.

Last Crusade can only be avoided by keeping distance between Clive and the Mageth Brothers and then countering.

The best way to deal with these monsters is to dodge and counter. Due to their large size, it is easy to see them coming, and they can easily be countered.

What are the rewards for beating the Mageth Brothers in Final Fantasy 16?

Here are the rewards you can get for defeating The Mageth Brothers in Final Fantasy 16

5100 XP

90 Ability Points

Two meteorites

13000 gil

30 renown

These rewards may not be too great, especially for such high-ranking Notorious Marks, but the Gils and XP will come in handy in future adventures.

