Final Fantasy 16 Dozmare Notorious Mark guide - Location, how to defeat, and more

In Final Fantasy 16, players are offered an exciting gameplay experience filled with thrilling quests. The main narrative delivers captivating missions and formidable encounters against the bosses. Beyond the primary quests, the title also offers a plethora of additional tasks that contribute to an enjoyable and unique experience. These enable players to delve into various regions and tackle request-based challenges.

Moreover, Final Fantasy 16 introduces the Notorious Marks (hunting quests), where players must complete the objectives of eliminating the dangerous creatures that roam Valisthea. The Hunt Board showcases details about the Notorious Marks that contain information about various creatures. These details include the monsters' whereabouts, their ranking, names, and the rewards one can obtain by eliminating them.

This article features information about the Dozmare Notorious Mark and offers guidance on how to overcome this creature.

How to unlock the Dozmare Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, there is a side quest called The Blacksmith Blues that becomes available in the Hideaway. The opportunity to undertake it arises in Chapter 35, Here be Monsters, which is in the second half of the game.

To discover the whereabouts of Dozmare from the Hunt Board, you need to interact with specific characters in the following sequence in the Hideaway:

Begin by interacting with August. Upon doing so, you will gain access to the Blacksmith's Blues quest. Proceed to interact with Blackthorne. Your next objective is to engage with Charon. By completing the interaction, the Hunt Board will be unlocked. Visit the Hunt Board, where you will encounter Nektar. Interact with Nektar to gain access to your primary objective, which is to hunt down the griffin, Dozmare.

Where to find the Dozmare in Final Fantasy 16?

Caer Norvent River Gate area (Image via Square Enix)

You can find the quest for hunting Dozmare on the Hunt Board. There, you will discover details about the rewards, location, and a brief description of the quest. The monster can be found near the Caer Norvent River Gate area within the region known as the Holy Empire of Sanbreque. To locate it, open the map and navigate to the Lostwing region.

Look for a thin line labeled Norvant Valley, slightly below which you will see the Notorious Mark positioned at the Caer Norvent River Gate area. You can refer to the image above as a reference.

How to defeat Dozmare in Final Fantasy 16

Dozmare initiates a series of lightning blasts (Image via Square Enix)

Upon reaching the designated area, you will encounter the powerful griffin known as Dozmare, who poses a threat with a Rank B classification. It is crucial to exercise caution and be mindful of his actions to safeguard your health. Once the battle commences, the creature initiates a series of lightning blasts as his primary offensive move.

Utilize swift evasion maneuvers (Image via Square Enix)

Employ the Precision Dodge technique to skillfully evade his attacks. Additionally, be wary of his high jumps and powerful dashes, as they can inflict significant damage upon you.

Utilize swift evasion moves effectively and seize opportunities to launch potent counterattacks after once done. Utilize your Eikonic abilities to deal substantial damage.

Utilize the Thunderstorm and Blind Justice moves from the Ramuh Eikonic abilities (Image via Square Enix)

Particularly, use the Thunderstorm and Blind Justice moves from Ramuh's Eikonic abilities to unleash potent lightning-based assaults. Additionally, consider employing a combination of Phoenix and Garuda's Eikonic abilities for further strategic options.

Dozmare utilizes a powerful wind-based attack, prompting the need to swiftly change your positioning. Unleash lightning attacks using Ramuh's Eikonic ability. By skillfully evading and executing a sequence of Eikonic moves, you can easily eliminate the creature. As a result of defeating him, you will be rewarded 650 XP, 8500 Gil, 55 Ability Points, 20 Renown, 1 Meteorite, and 1 Scarletite.

