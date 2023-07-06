Final Fantasy 16 guide - Awakening walkthrough

Awakening is the 14th main story quest in Final Fantasy 16, and it begins once the previous cutscene ends. This time, Clive is on a mission to uncover the hooded man, so he follows him up the stairs. Completing it becomes more forthright since it's an uncomplicated quest. The Dominant lies at the top of the mountain, and as you advance through to meet him, a new cutscene will trigger.

Once the cutscene ends, you will encounter one of the powerful Eikon and discover the truth about the Dominant of Fire. With that, you will have another boss fight where you must dominate her to harness unearthly abilities. This article provides a walkthrough of Final Fantasy 16 Awakening.

How to complete the "Awakening" quest in Final Fantasy 16

First, you must finish the 13 Wings of Change quests to start the Awakening in Final Fantasy 16. In this conquest, you will face a powerful Eikon called Garuda, with this walkthrough having two phases. Therefore, carefully follow the strategy mentioned below to complete this mission successfully.

First phase of the battle

Garuda and Clive engaging in a fierce battle (Image via Square Enix)

In the first section of the combat, Garuda will grab you and then come at you swinging and stomping from multiple angles. When you reach a mid-stagger, you can take advantage by using the Deadly Embrace (Circle). If conducted precisely, this move will boost the mid-stagger, giving you a valuable edge in Final Fantasy 16.

Once the first stagger is over, Garuda will discharge her magical attacks, demonstrating identical moves to the ones in the Benedikta fight. As her health reaches 50%, she will trigger Aerial Blast, rendering tornadoes on the ground while being shielded by an aura.

Additionally, refraining from attacks during this stage is vital, as getting too close will result in being pushed back. Instead, concentrate on dodging attacks to stay unharmed.

The fight will end once Garuda's health reaches 10% or less. As you approach the end of the fight after the second stagger, be prepared for another series of Cinematic Strikes. If you've reached this phase, a Cinematic Clash will follow, closing this battle section.

Second phase of the battle

Ifrit vs Garuda in Awakening story quest (Image via Square Enix)

In the second stage of the attack, you take on the role of Ifrit in the Final Fantasy 16 Awakening quest. Since Garuda has limited choices in this battle, this phase is relatively short and slow-paced.

Your primary objective is to use Triangle, a ranged attack, aiming at Garuda while preparing to dodge her range attack. It would also help if you closed the gap by lunging towards her with Circle, a lunge attack that deals more damage than the Fireballs.

After another Cinematic Strike, Garuda will utilize her ability to cast Tornado. As you continue vandalizing her, she will eventually employ Skyfall, triggering a Cinematic Clash leading her to use Aerial Blast. Evading this attack is crucial as it can cause significant damage to Clive in Final Fantasy 16.

Knowing various attacking moves to defeat Gaurda in the Final Fantasy 16 Awakening quest is pivotal. Focus on landing attack combinations; ultimately, you will see three Cinematic Strikes occurring. A series of Cinematic Clashes will also occur, concluding the fight.

In conclusion, the "Awakening" quest in Final Fantasy 16 requires defeating the powerful Eikon, Garuda. This walkthrough guide will help you navigate through two phases of the fight. Utilizing the strategy will ensure you complete the quest without much difficulty. Exploiting mid-stagger moments, dodging attacks, and executing precise moves are key to winning the combat.

