Final Fantasy 16 guide - The Crystals' Curse walkthrough

The Crystals' Curse is Final Fantasy 16's 22nd story quest. In this walkthrough, we will cover all the objectives of the main scenario chapter for The Crystals' Curse. In the previous quest, The Dame Walkthrough, Clive and Joshua Rosfield received news of Rosaria's fall and Regis' demise. They also discovered that the Dominants had awakened, leaving them with the urgent task of finding a way to halt their rampage.

During their journey, they crossed paths with notable individuals, including Ravus Aeterna, Ignis Scie­ntia, and Jill Warrick.

Guide for each step of Final Fantasy 16's The Crystals' Curse walkthrough

To begin the Crystals' Curse quest in Final Fantasy 16, you must utilize fast travel to reach Drake's Head. Upon arrival, a stunning cutscene will unfold. After witnessing that event, you must venture deep into the tunnel, where numerous enemies await.

Step through the glass gate

You can sneak into the mines through the glass gate at Drake's Head. You will encounter some enemies as you follow the straight path ahead. Break through the boards blocking the way to the next group once you have dealt with the first one.

Kill the Imperial Cannonier

In this main quest, you encounter an Imperial Cannonier. Instead of having a hammer, they wield a large cannon, but their attacks are similar to those of the previous Imperial Champion you faced. They usually just swing their cannon around slowly. However, their most dangerous normal attack is when they unleash flames from their weapon. To evade this attack effectively, it's best to circle to their right while dodging. Alternatively, you can simply back away to create enough space.

After sustaining some damage, the enemy transforms into Akashic beings. This transformation grants them access to numerous new attacks, including variations of their previous arsenal. Once you defeat the Imperial Cannonier, you'll receive the following:

The Favor of the Inferno 1x

The Wyrrite 15x

Steelsilk 15x

70 XP

110 Ability Points

2000 Gil

After you defeat the Cannonier in Final Fantasy 16, you'll see an elevator you can use to go further underground in the mines. You're supposed to interact with the left opening here. Drop into the next area just outside the inner sanctum, after you break through the opening with Cid's help. Make your way down the stairs and deal with some wraith-type enemies and liches. Follow the path to the gate in the next area.

Once you've fought through waves of enemies, You'll eventually reach the Akashic Dragon, a powerful boss.

Kill the Akashic dragon

The second boss in Final Fantasy 16 is this main quest-killing Akashic Dragon. These formidable creatures possess various attacks, including ranged strikes, close-quarter combat maneuvers, and devastating breath assaults. To maximize damage, you are advised to employ fire-elemental attacks.

Akashic Dragons pose the greatest threat when launching ranged attacks. It is crucial to avoid these attacks, as they are extremely difficult to evade. You must remain alert and be prepared to dodge the mighty breath attack of an Akashic Dragon, as it posse­sses immense power.

The boss should be targeted whenever the opportunity arises. Upon over­coming the dragon in Final Fantasy 16, you will be rewarded with the following loot:

The Bloody Hide 10x

Meteorite 2x

The Black Blood 1x

90 XP

120 Ability Points

3000 Gil

Defeat Typhon

You will find yourself in an unfamiliar place, confronted by Typhon firmly stuck to a wall. To deal maximum damage to Typhon, you should deploy fire-elemental attacks. Typhon possesses various offensive capabilities, including melee strikes, ranged assaults, and terrifying breath attacks. Among them, the fire breath attack and tail swipe can deal some serious damage.

Aside from summoning enemies, Typhon can also call upon allies for reinforcement in Final Fantasy 16. Considering the destructive potential of Typhon's assaults, you must exercise caution to avoid getting hit. You can take advantage of the environment by utilizing the pillars as barriers against Typhon's breath. You can also rely on summons such as chocobos or eidolons for assistance in clutch situations. A cinematic sequence will commence once Typhon's health drops to 10%.

After you defeat Typhon, the quest called The Crystals' Curse will come to an end, and you will be rewarded with the following:

Breath of Fire, Flames of Rebirth 1x

Sharp Fang 25x

Steelsilk 20x

Ashes of Magick 70x

870 XP

200 Ability Points

3,500 Gil

Typhon has an intimidating design and a battle with multiple phases, so you'll definitely feel a sense of accomplishment once you've better this foe in Final Fantasy 16.

