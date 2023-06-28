Final Fantasy 16 Kuza Beast Notorious Mark guide - location, how to defeat, and more

Kuza Beast is one of the many Notorious Marks in Final Fantasy 16. The ferocious rhino-like monster is not new to Final Fantasy fans and has appeared in many previous games. Kuza Beast is a rank-A Notorious Mark but isn't as scary as it looks. The Beast can quickly be dealt with if you have decent gear and are wary of its attacks.

This article will tell you all about Kuza Beast, including its location and how to defeat it.

Where can you find Kuza Beast in Final Fantasy 16?

The circle on the map marks the exact location of Balmung Dark (Image via Square Enix)

Defeating the Kuza Beast is a part of the 'Nobody's Tool' side quest that can only be started after completing the 'Back to Their Origin' main quest.

Kuza Beast can be found in Balmung Dark in Waloed. The closest obelisk to this location is Ravenwit Walls if you want to fast-travel there. It is a short journey to Balmung Dark from here.

How to defeat Kuza Beast in Final Fantasy 16?

Kuza Beast fights in-game (Image via Square Enix)

Kuza Beast is a giant monster, but it doesn't have many attack patterns making it easy to deal with, especially if you are well-equipped.

Getting up close with Kuza Beast is recommended, specifically in the early stages of the fight. The Beast's melee attacks are easily dodgeable and can be countered strongly.

Try to stagger Kuza Beast before you go in with your attacks, as this makes it harder for it to hit back. Having Eikonic abilities such as Garuda's Aerial Blast is recommended for this fight.

Kuza Beast's long-range attacks are where the fight can get challenging for some players. It performs an attack called Comet that drops 2-3 meteorites. These meteorites also produce shockwaves on landing that can be hard to avoid.

The Beast will follow up by charging at you while dodging the Comet. Your best bet to avoid this move is to jump over the shockwave and then dodge the charged attack. You can also use Eikonic abilities such as Titanic Block or Deadly Embrace to avoid these shockwaves.

Always watch Kuza Beast, dodge his attacks, and follow up with counters to complete this Notorious Mark.

What are the rewards for defeating Kuza Beast in Final Fantasy 16?

Kuza Beast rewards can be used for crafting (Image via Square Enix)

These are the rewards you can get by defeating Kuza Beast

5500 XP

90 Ability Points

15000 Gil

35 Renown

1 Behemoth Shackle

2 Meteorite

The Behemoth Shackle and Meteorites are both items that can be useful for crafting in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 is exclusively available for download on the PlayStation 5. You can check out our review of the game here.

Poll : 0 votes