Final Fantasy 16 Severian Notorious Mark guide: Location, how to defeat, and more

Final Fantasy 16 has introduced various gameplay elements to keep the player base engaged. In addition to progressing through the main campaign, you can engage in side quests that offer interesting rewards. These additional quests in Final Fantasy 16 allow you to earn Ability points, experience points, and valuable crafting materials for weapons.

The game also features a Hunt Board, which lists Notorious Marks (hunting jobs) and their objectives. This platform provides information regarding specific monsters or distinct-looking adversaries that need to be eliminated in Final Fantasy 16.

It also details their whereabouts and the rewards associated with these tasks. Severian, a unique robotic-like creature, presents a formidable challenge during combat. This guide features information on locating the creature and strategies to defeat this powerful opponent.

Where to find Severian in Final Fantasy 16

The Rosaria region's Martha's Rest (Image via Square Enix)

To find Severian in Rosaria region's Martha's Rest, head towards an area known as Sorrowise. This particular quest becomes available during the main quest, After the Storm. Obtain information about the mission to eliminate Severian from the Hunt Board at the Hideaway. Utilize the Fast Travel option to swiftly reach Martha's Rest location. From there, locating Severian is a straightforward task.

Use this image for reference (Image via Square Enix)

After reaching Martha's Rest, proceed straight until you encounter a lift. Utilize it to descend, then exit and choose the right pathway. Continue straight ahead, where you will discover an item along the way. Retrieve it, proceed, and turn left to locate Severian lying on the ground.

How to defeat Severian in Final Fantasy 16

Severian in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

When the battle with Severian commences, it unleashes elemental blast attacks at you. Employ evasion tactics to evade them. Severian subsequently wields a potent lightning-like weapon it frequently launches using its arms.

Additionally, the boss summons a dangerous circle of lightning elements on the ground that explodes after a few seconds. This attack poses the greatest danger compared to its other moves.

Employ jumping and evasion maneuvers (Image via Square Enix)

Employ jumping and evasion maneuvers whenever it conjures the encircling lightning blast attacks. Throughout this battle, the Phoenix Shift ability proves highly advantageous, allowing you to shift your position effectively, thus evading its attacks. Maximize the utilization of Eikonic capabilities, specifically the Phoenix Eikon and Garuda.

Use Eikonic abilities (Image via Square Enix)

Execute techniques such as Garuda's Wicked Wheel and Phoenix's Rising Flames. Continuously maintain a safe distance and utilize the Ramuh Eikonic ability called Blind Justice. Additionally, use the Phoenix Shift ability frequently to evade attacks and swiftly approach the creature.

Employ the Precision Dodge technique (Image via Square Enix)

Also, concentrate on delivering a barrage of powerful sword strikes. Employ the Precision Dodge technique to effectively evade incoming attacks and capitalize on the opportunity to counter by pressing the Square or Triangle button, initiating Precision Counterattacks.

Once you skillfully evade and execute a sequence of powerful Eikonic moves, you will emerge victorious over the boss. Upon eliminating it, you will be rewarded with 800 EXP, 70 Ability points, and one unit of Electrum.

