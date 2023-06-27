Final Fantasy 16 Svarog Notorious Mark guide - location, how to defeat, and more

Final Fantasy 16’s Svarog, Ruin Reawakened is one of the toughest Notorious Marks in the game. An S-Rank hunt, it’s available later in the RPG and is not a battle players should undertake lightly. A massive, powerful dragon found in Mornebrume, players can tackle it after they’ve started the main story quest, “Things Fall Apart.” Once you’ve seen that, you can head to the board and seek this villain out.

This Notorious Mark can fill the battlefield with dangerous, hard-hitting AOE attacks and smash players with massive melee attacks. While Svarog may be a challenging foe to battle, here’s what you must do to defeat it and the rewards for success.

How to find Notorious Mark Svarog in Final Fantasy 16

Location: Mornebrume (Holy Empire of Sanbreque)

Mornebrume (Holy Empire of Sanbreque) Hunt Rank: S

S Prerequisite: Things Fall Apart MSQ

Here's the location of this Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Despite being incredibly difficult to beat, finding this monster in Final Fantasy 16 is simple. This boss exists in the vast domain of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque. Like all Notorious Marks, the game does not tell you exactly where, only a hint.

The fastest way to get to this foe is to head to Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate and ride south on your Chocobo. Follow the linear path, and when you get to the clearing, you’ll see a massive dragon awaiting you - the mighty Svarog.

How to defeat Notorious Mark Svarog in Final Fantasy 16

Primary attacks of this battle

Blazing Legion: Summons a series of floating fireballs that deal damage when you touch them.

Summons a series of floating fireballs that deal damage when you touch them. Red Dawn: Summons a pair of pulsing fire pillars that move forward.

Summons a pair of pulsing fire pillars that move forward. Embroil: Fireball falls from the sky, radiating a ring that must be evaded. This gets repeated.

Svarog is a powerful enemy in Final Fantasy 16 - you can fight it in the late 30s, but even then, it’s dangerous. I fought this foe at level 41 and still got defeated once. This Notorious Mark has three primary attacks and will pair them with its regular strikes to make evasion much more difficult.

It’s recommended that you fight this foe from the side since fewer special abilities will hit you there. With that in mind, it can still use a powerful swing or spin attack, which can be devastating. Get ready to dodge in this location; it can be easy enough to best Svarog.

It’s also recommended to use Will o’ the Wyke’s Absorb effect - one of Ifrit’s powers. It absorbs four incoming hits, which can be the difference between life and death. I also recommend having a Last Elixir - but you only get one, so be careful.

Rewards for defeating Notorious Mark Svarog in Final Fantasy 16

25,000 XP

300 AP

30,000 Gil

60 Renown

Orichalcum x1

Fallen Enigma x1

Amber x1

Empty Shard x1

The rewards for this fight are substantial. You’ll find Orichalcum important for forging Gotterdammerung - the best sword in the game; save the Ultima Weapon in NG+. It’s worth taking the time to fight this boss, without a doubt.

The Notorious Marks are important to the growth of Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16. If you want a list of all locations, you can find it here.

