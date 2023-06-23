How to obtain the Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 was released on June 22, 2023, by Square Enix studios. It is a much sought-after game, and everyone looked forward to its release. It is a mix of fresh combat systems, recurring characters, and similar themes. The game also has a brand-new storyline with several equipment items to craft and max out. It doesn't feature an open-world play style, but players have plenty of opportunities to venture off the beaten path to explore the game.

What is Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy 16?

Gotterdammerung is the most powerful sword in Final Fantasy 16. It is not available from the beginning, and players must upgrade Ragnarok, made by the blacksmith Blackthorne, once he rekindles his friendship with Zoltan, who gives the players a seal. Then, Zoltan and Blackthorne work together to craft Gotterdammerung.

It's a bit of a process to obtain it, and not easy to make the transformation. Still, it's worth doing, as it'll give players access to the best weapon in Final Fantasy 16 with unrivaled damage and stagger.

How to get the Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy 16?

The Gotterdammerung is crafted by the blacksmith upon completion of Blacksmith's Blues IV in Final Fantasy 16. Needless to say, players need to run through the Blacksmith's Blues 1 to 4. Upon completing the first iteration, he grants players the Ragnarok sword, which is upgraded into Gotterdammerung subsequently by the blacksmith himself.

Materials required for Gotterdammerung

Players will need three Ragnarok, three Orichalcum, two Darksteel, and one Primitive Battlehorn. Except for Ragnarok, the rest of the materials can be obtained by completing certain quests on the Hunt Board.

Players can obtain one Orichalcum each by defeating "The Breaker of the worlds," a Rank S Notorious Mark on the east side of Cressida. The same can be found east of the Martha's Rest Obelisk and north of the Three Reeds Obelisk. "The Tricephalic Terror" Gorgimera, a Rank S Notorious Mark, also drops an Orichalcum and can be found in the southwestern corner of The Velkroy Desert.

Finally, the last Orichalcum can be obtained by completing the side quest for Isabelle in Northreach, "Under new management II," or "Duty Undying II" side quest for Cyril in Tabor.

Darksteels can be obtained by defeating Thanatos's "Usher to the Underworld" and "The Grim Reaper" Notorious Marks. Thanatos is a Rank A Notorious Mark that can be found during Titan's Wake, near the Kretov Obelisk, and after The Gilded Path Obelisk. The Prince of Death is also a Rank A Notorious Mark found in the fields of Westwatch when you travel westwards from the Royal Meadows of Northreach.

To acquire Primitive Battlehorn, players must defeat the Rank A Notorious Mark Gobermouch. He is lying southwest of The Maudlin Mason in Eistla.

Gotterdammerung also gives the Half Past Twilight trophy to players in Final Fantasy 16. This powerful weapon comes with 375 Attack and Stagger power, so it's guaranteed to keep enemies on their toes and will be very helpful during the final boss battle.

