Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide: How to find the "Fool's Gold"

Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide adds a lot of new quests, locations, and gear. Each new DLC released for FF16 has one or more signature weapons inspired by the game’s main bosses and themes. In The Rising Tides, one such weapon is the Tonberry Knife, which needs to be crafted.

To craft this knife, you must gather materials scattered across the DLC's main story. Among all the materials needed, the Fool's Gold can easily be missed, and acquiring this item can be a little tricky.

In this article, we detail the steps needed find Fool's Gold in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 Rising Tide: Fool's Gold Location

The Tonberry Knife (Image via Square Enix)

Finding the first piece of Fool’s Gold is straightforward. Go inside the Aire of Hours Dungeon, which is part of the main storyline, so the chances of missing it are quite low. In the dungeon, you will meet Master Tonberry, the first boss of the Final Fantasy 16 Rising Tide DLC.

After defeating Master Tonberry, you will be rewarded with a piece of Fool’s Gold. But this is not it. To craft the knife, you will need two pieces of Fool’s Gold, and finding the second piece can be a little tricky. The second piece of Fool’s Gold can be found in the Father’s Fell. This area is in Mysidia.

First, go to the southeast side of the fast travel point in Riversmeet. In front, you will find two roads going ahead. Take the bottom one that leads toward Tailwind Bay. While on this road, keep an eye on the northern side. Eventually, you will see a treasure chest with the second Fool’s Gold you need.

To craft the Tonberry knife, you will need

Notched Tang x 1

Aqueous Membrane x 1

Orichalcum x 2

Fools Gold x 2

The Notched Tang and Aqueous Membrane are relatively easier to find than Fool’s Gold. Follow the main story and encounter the hunt target that will drop Notched Tang and Aqueous Membrane. Eventually, you also encounter the targets that will give you Orichalchum.

Note that the Tonberry Knife doesn’t inflict much HP damage but deals considerably high Will damage. So, before you craft it, it's crucial to determine whether you need such a weapon.

