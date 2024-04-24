Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide: How long does it take to beat the DLC

Final Fantasy 16 is back with yet another DLC—The Rising Tide. This sea-themed DLC has introduced new side quests, locations, and more. A new mode called Kairos Gate pits you in 20-stage arcade-style battles with increasing difficulties. With all this new content, you may wonder how long it takes to finish.

Completing the main story of The Rising Tide DLC of Final Fantasy 16 takes three to five hours. However, if you plan to finish everything the new DLC offers, it may take some more time, especially if you look forward to finishing the new mode and clearing each level with the highest score.

What does Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide offer?

Turn tides in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide is the second paid DLC for the game, following the release of Echoes of the Fallen in December 2023. The main criticism of the base Final Fantasy 16 was that the game had diverted so drastically from its original formula that many doubted it could be called a JRPG anymore.

In modern Final Fantasy games, players can’t control the side characters anymore. The companions in these games come with their own AI, while players can give some inputs or commands to control their attacks and formation. In the end, all the companions fight as separate entities.

However, despite the grievances, Final Fantasy 16 was very well received; so much so that it propelled the developers to release two new DLCs. Although these new DLC didn’t significantly change the action-oriented formula of the modern FF games, they polished the gameplay further.

New DLC introduces brand new locations to explore (Image via Square Enix)

In the latest Rising Tides DLC, the players can fully embrace their Eikon abilities and witness brand-new side quests and content. New abilities have also been introduced as a nostalgic nod to the previous games in the shape of the Chocobo in Mysidia.

But The Rising Tide's main attraction has to be the boss fight with the Eikon named Leviathan. This four-phase-long massive boss fight is one of the longest and toughest. This Eikon will use sea and water-based attacks to destroy you. The protagonist will take on his Ifrit form to stand to chance against this lord of the sea.

