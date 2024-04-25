Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide: How to obtain the Warrior of Light's Curtana

Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide is the second DLC for the hit RPG, and with it comes a new weapon: The Warrior of Light’s Curtana. This isn’t a reference to the original Final Fantasy game, unfortunately, but instead to the MMO Final Fantasy 14. This is the weapon of the Warrior of Light, also known as Elidibus. Fans who played through the Shadowbringers expansion are no doubt going to be familiar with this blade.

It’s not too difficult to attain this weapon, thankfully. Once you’ve started the DLC, it’s a simple enough matter to unlock and use it. Let’s dive into this majestic weapon, so you know exactly where to find the Warrior of Light’s Curtana weapon in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide.

Where to unlock the Warrior of Light’s Curtana in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide

It's time to wield the mediocre weapon of the Warrior of Light (Image via Square Enix)

Once you’ve got Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide downloaded, and are on the latest patch, you can unlock the Curtana weapon. You will acquire this weapon the same way you gain all DLC items because this weapon isn’t unlocked through gameplay. This one’s a reward for simply having the DLC:

Head to the system menu

Select “Redeemable Items” tab

Select the Curtana and press X

That’s all there is to it if you want the Curtana in FF16 The Rising Tide. If you never claimed the Buster Sword from the Echoes of the Fallen DLC, you can go ahead and claim that at the same time as well. This DLC also adds two more fantastic Orchestrion Rolls to the game: Through the Maelstrom and Torn from the Heavens.

Stats of the Curtana in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide

Thankfully, you can just change the cosmetic look of your sword (Image via Square Enix)

Honestly, the Curtana is an incredibly mediocre weapon, especially when you factor in some of the powerful weapons in Final Fantasy difficulty. When you have access to weapons that have 700 Power/Stagger, there’s no point in wielding the Curtana in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide. It has the following stats:

Power: 160

Stagger: 160

That said, it makes an amazing cosmetic for your current sword. Since this is the intricate holy blade Curtana from Final Fantasy 14, using it as a cosmetic in FF16's The Rising Tide just feels right.

All you need to do is head to the Hideaway and visit the Arete Stone. Select the “Appearance” tab, and change your weapon to look like the Curtana. No matter what incredible sword you find in this DLC, it will still look like the holy blade, provided you want it to.

The Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide is now available on PlayStation 5, and while there is no release date for the PC version, it is on the way, according to Square Enix.