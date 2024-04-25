Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide: How to start the DLC

Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide DLC introduces a brand-new narrative, a bunch of side quests, and a wide range of additional weapons and gears, making it a delightful offering. However, accessing it may pose a challenge for players, as it requires the completion of the main storyline quests first.

However, for those who have already finished the base game's main story, accessing The Rising Tide will be straightforward. If any confusion persists, check out the information below for guidance on starting this Final Fantasy 16 DLC.

Here's how you can start Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide DLC

Start FF 16 The Rising Tide DLC by reaching the final act of the base game (Image via Square Enix)

To start the FF 16 The Rising Tide DLC, first acquire the base game, after which your path unfolds through a series of steps: completing the main campaign until you reach the final called "Back to their Origin." After that, engage in the side quest titled "Priceless." However, to access this quest, first, complete the side quest called "Where There's a Will."

Upon reaching the final act of the game's campaign, head to the Hideout and seek out Joshua, typically found near the Boarding Deck. Engage with him to initiate the "Where There's a Will" side quest. Once this quest is successfully completed, interact with the Reading Table in The Hideaway to participate in the "Priceless" side quest.

Completion of the "Priceless" quest serves as the gateway to accessing the bonus Rising Tide DLC. Head to the game selection menu on your PlayStation 5, initiate the installation process, and upon completion, a notification will confirm the successful installation of the DLC, accompanied by a breakdown of its contents.

Interact with the Reading Table to start the Rising Tide DLC (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/Komrade Kit)

After that, you'll receive a notification outlining specific mission requirements necessary to start the DLC. To fulfill these prerequisites, interact again with the Reading Table within the Hideout to start the Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide DLC.

Your adventure will commence with the discovery of the tale of the Dormant Leviathan. As you delve into his history, you'll arrive at a new destination called Mysidia. In the village of Haven, you'll encounter many NPCs who will offer you a range of side quests. Completing these quests will earn you rewards including experience points and valuable resources.

