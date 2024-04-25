Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide: How to unlock Ultima Eikon abilities for Clive

Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide grants players something fascinating: Ultima’s power. That’s right, the final boss of the vanilla game imparts a portion of its power onto Clive Roswell. It will take a little time to gain, but if you’re aching for a taste of true power, this is the way to unlock it. This is especially great if you’re going into a New Game+ playthrough and want to tackle Final Fantasy difficulty with extra punching power.

However, you can only access Ultima’s Eikon abilities in Final Fantasy 16 once you’ve got access to The Rising Tide DLC. Players who haven't purchased this cannot gain this incredible new power. Once you’ve started the DLC, you’re on the path to ultimate power.

How to unlock Ultima’s power in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide

Ultima itself is impressed (Image via Square Enix)

If you want to unlock Ultima’s power in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide, first complete the DLC. That means first overcoming Leviathan the Lost. It’s an incredibly challenging fight where Clive has to take on the form of Ifrit once again.

After you’ve completed the main story of The Rising Tide, you’ll get a notification about the Kairos Gate. Return to the Hideout and interact with the Arete Stone to proceed. You may notice it looks different now, and that’s because it transports Clive to a brand-new location.

Within this location is how you unlock Ultima’s powers in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide—the Eikon itself. It’s impressed with Clive Roswell’s work and rewards him with just a sampling, a taste of the Eikon’s power. This unlocks the new abilities just in time for the Kairos Gate challenges.

Most powerful Ultima Eikon abilities in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide

Such devastation! (Image via Square Enix)

Ultima’s powers in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide are interesting. Attuning to Ultima neutralizes the elemental aspect of his magic spells and grants access to new powers. It also grants the ability Ascension, which lets Clive levitate, and changes his basic attack into a sweeping assault. His basic spell also becomes a volley of holy arrows.

Pressing X during this will also let Clive fly even higher in the air, making flying enemies a breeze. Here are the best attacks Clive gains access to thanks to Ultima:

Voice of God : Become a beam of pure energy, and move around to decimate enemies.

: Become a beam of pure energy, and move around to decimate enemies. Ultimate Demise : Ultimate ability - a tremendous AOE explosion that pulls in smaller foes.

: Ultimate ability - a tremendous AOE explosion that pulls in smaller foes. Proselytize : A huge arc of aether energy that also has a pretty solid range.

: A huge arc of aether energy that also has a pretty solid range. Ascension : Flight and empowers basic attack/spell.

: Flight and empowers basic attack/spell. Dominion: Huge aether swords spring up from the ground to impale foes.

Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide is now available on PlayStation 5. The PC port of the game is currently in development and coming soon, according to Square Enix.