Final Fantasy 16 update 1.32 will address several bugs and errors: Expected release date and changes

Final Fantasy 16 is expected to receive another update later today, May 9, 2024, in the form of patch 1.32. In it, quite a few persistent bugs will be addressed - in particular, ones that are locking players out of achievements, and issues where the game is crashing without any particular reason. The full list of official patch notes has not been released yet, but Square Enix has revealed a short list of things that will be corrected.

While many fans are still waiting on news for the Final Fantasy 16 PC port, this update is going to be a boon to those currently playing the game and facing issues in certain situations. Once the full patch notes are revealed, we’ll update this article accordingly.

Final Fantasy 16 update 1.32 is coming soon: Here’s what it will fix

FF16's latest update is now live! (Image via FinalFantasyxvi/Twitter)

The Final Fantasy 16 1.32 update is coming today, May 9, 2024. While an official time wasn’t given, the update is now live, with my PS5. It also gave minor updates to both DLCs for the game, Echoes of the Fallen, and The Rising Tide.

While the complete official patch notes have not been shared, the following situations have been addressed for Final Fantasy 16 players, with the most recent 1.32 update:

A rare instance in New Game+ of party members not being displayed, preventing progress beyond the main scenario quest “A Chance Encounter.”

An issue preventing players from obtaining the achievements “Yes, Eikon” and “Masterclass.”

Incorrect conditions required for obtaining the achievement “Such Dodge, So Mega.”

A rare instance of the game crashing under certain conditions.

The achievements listed in this FF16 update are rather easy, the most time-consuming one being Masterclass. It requires players to upgrade all features and abilities to their maximum, which can take an incredible amount of time. The others simply require getting all of an Eikon’s abilities, and using Precision Dodge 3 times while charging a single Megaflare.

Fans don’t have to wait for this update, either, because it appears to have rolled out today, May 9, 2024. We will update this article when more detailed, official patch notes are released by Square Enix.

Final Fantasy 16’s latest DLC only recently dropped, featuring one missing Eikon in the story, Leviathan, and a way for Clive to receive unrivaled power, thanks to the primary antagonist of the base game.